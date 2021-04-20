ABBA's Björn Ulvaeus rules out film biopic in surprise move: 'Not while I'm alive'

Björn Ulvaeus has announced ABBA has no plans for a film about their lives and he doesn't like the idea of 'someone playing him'. Picture: Getty

By Giorgina Hamilton

ABBA's Björn Ulvaeus has made it clear he wouldn't give his blessing for a movie about the life of the band.

ABBA fans will be disappointed to learn there won't be a biopic about the Swedish group anytime soon.

Björn Ulvaeus has announced the band has no plans for a film about their lives and he doesn't like the idea of 'someone playing him'.

Screenwriters will be disappointed: The band's successes have come with a wind range of ups and downs including love stories, break-ups and divorce.

ABBA fans will be disappointed to learn there won't be a biopic about the Swedish group anytime soon. Pictured in 1976. Picture: Getty

Björn Ulvaeus (pictured) has ruled an ABBA biopic like Elton John's Rocketman out of the picture. Picture: Getty

ABBA's songs have already been immortalised in films Mamma Mia! and Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, but Björn has ruled a biopic like Elton John's Rocketman out of the picture.

Speaking about the possibility of a film, the ABBA singer said: “I don’t think we would want that actually, I certainly know myself I wouldn’t want an actor - not while I’m alive - to play me on the big screen and I don’t think the others would like that either.”

In 1969 Björn Ulvaeus met 18-year-old singer-songwriter Agnetha Fältskog, and only weeks before his friend Benny Andersson had also met his future spouse, 23-year-old jazz singer Anni-Frid Lyngstad. Soon after, they formed ABBA as a foursome.

After touring the world as one of the most famous bands of all time and with record sales of over 385 million to their name, the band's relationships started to fall apart.

Björn and Agnetha decided to divorce in July 1980, with Benny and Anni-Frid divorcing not long after in 1981.

Björn and Agnetha (left) decided to divorce in July 1980, with Benny and Anni-Frid (right) divorcing not long after in 1981. Picture: Getty

The song 'The Winner Takes it All' was in part inspired by the breakup of Björn and Agnetha and in 1982 ABBA broke up for good, each singer going their separate ways for the next three decades.

On June 4, 2016 the four members of ABBA reunited on stage for a impromptu performance of 'Me and I' at a private gala in Sweden, however the performance was less of an official comeback, and more of a reunion of old friends.

In 2020, both Björn Ulvaeus and Benny Andersson hinted fans should be expecting new music soon, confirming the foursome had started working together in the recording studio.

ABBA fans, watch this space..