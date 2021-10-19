Listen to a clip of ABBA's upbeat new single 'Just A Notion'

19 October 2021, 11:18

ABBA - Then and Now
ABBA - Then and Now. Picture: Getty / ABBA Voyage

By Mayer Nissim

ABBA have announced the next song from their upcoming Voyage album.

ABBA have announced that their next single will be the upbeat dance track 'Just A Notion'.

The song is the third to be released from their upcoming Voyage comeback album, after 'I Still Have Faith In You' and 'Don't Shut Me Down' were unveiled in September.

Before the track's release this Friday (October 22), you can hear a short snippet of the song via the band's own TikTok channel or its Twitter page.

ABBA confirmed that the song was first written way back in 1978, and a demo of the track – originally slated for inclusion on 1979's Voulez-Vous album – have long circulated among fans.

On announcing the Voyage project, which could well be the band's last work together, the band said that it came out of plans to create "the strangest and most spectacular concert you could ever dream of".

Read more: ABBA's 20 greatest ever songs, ranked

Instead of a standard tour, Agnetha, Björn, Benny and Anni-Frid will perform digitally with a live 10-piece band, in a purpose-built arena called The ABBA Arena in London from May 27, 2022.

The digital versions of the band, dubbed 'ABBA-tars' by fans, were created by recording hours of performance using cutting-edge motion and performance-capture technology.

The work was done by an 850-strong team from Industrial Light & Magic, the company founded by George Lucas.

More from ABBA

See more More from ABBA

ABBA

ABBA's 20 greatest ever songs, ranked

ABBA’s Agnetha says ‘Voyage’ tour is likely to be their last

ABBA’s Agnetha Fältskog admits Voyage reunion tour will probably be their last
ABBA

How ABBA's two marriages and divorces split the group apart for nearly 40 years
ABBA Voyage

ABBA Voyage reunion: New album release date, how to buy UK concert tickets and new songs revealed
ABBA performing at Wembley Arena, and the first image of the purpose-built ABBA Arena

ABBA Voyage: First-look at the ABBA Arena ahead of live concert return revealed
ABBA recording Voyage

ABBA Voyage: Listen to group's second new song 'Don't Shut Me Down'
The Story of...
Song Lists
Quizzes
Music News
Interviews

Must Read on Smooth

See more Must Read on Smooth

Gary Barlow's Smooth Sessions

Smooth Sessions: Watch Gary Barlow's exclusive free virtual gig now!
How TikTok is introducing a new generation to George Michael, Queen and other icons

How TikTok is introducing a new generation to George Michael, Queen and other icons
1980s love songs

The 20 greatest love songs of the 1980s, ranked

Bee Gees star Barry Gibb and singing sensation Barbra Streisand were presenting a Grammy Award when the Australian sex symbol gently kissed the Funny Girl star as the world watched on.

When Barry Gibb tenderly kissed Barbra Streisand live on stage at the 1981 Grammy Awards
Naomi Aye, 12, was appearing on France's 2020 series of The Voice Kids when she gave the incredible performance of 'Bohemian Rhapsody'

The Voice Kids: Girl, 12, channels Freddie Mercury with spine-tingling rendition of Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody'
QUIZ: Can you match these logos to the correct bands and artists?

QUIZ: Can you match these logos to the correct bands and artists?

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Chadwick Boseman as James Brown

Remembering Chadwick Boseman's excellent portrayal of James Brown in Get On Up

TV & Film

Listen to a young Whitney Houston’s stunning vocal in rare television advert

Listen to a young Whitney Houston’s stunning vocal in unearthed TV 'Steak & Ale' advert

Whitney Houston

Former Sugarbabes member Jade Ewen gives surprising performance as Mariah Carey in Netflix series

Ex-Sugababes star Jade Ewen lands surprising role as Mariah Carey in Netflix series

TV & Film

Westlife's Shane and Nicky

Westlife reveal story behind "very different" new album: Pondering another split and emailing Ed Sheeran

Westlife

Adele went undercover to surprise a group of Adele impersonators for a TV show

The emotional day Adele went in disguise to surprise a group of Adele impersonators

Adele