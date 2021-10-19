Listen to a clip of ABBA's upbeat new single 'Just A Notion'

ABBA - Then and Now. Picture: Getty / ABBA Voyage

By Mayer Nissim

ABBA have announced the next song from their upcoming Voyage album.

ABBA have announced that their next single will be the upbeat dance track 'Just A Notion'.

The song is the third to be released from their upcoming Voyage comeback album, after 'I Still Have Faith In You' and 'Don't Shut Me Down' were unveiled in September.

Before the track's release this Friday (October 22), you can hear a short snippet of the song via the band's own TikTok channel or its Twitter page.

🎶 Inspired by the creation of the #ABBAVoyage concert, @ABBA revisited 'Just A Notion', originally written in 1978, when putting together their new album 'Voyage'.



You can now hear a preview of the finished song on TikTok, before it is released officially on Friday! pic.twitter.com/YQR8LjQ3H9 — ABBA Voyage (@ABBAVoyage) October 18, 2021

ABBA confirmed that the song was first written way back in 1978, and a demo of the track – originally slated for inclusion on 1979's Voulez-Vous album – have long circulated among fans.

On announcing the Voyage project, which could well be the band's last work together, the band said that it came out of plans to create "the strangest and most spectacular concert you could ever dream of".

Instead of a standard tour, Agnetha, Björn, Benny and Anni-Frid will perform digitally with a live 10-piece band, in a purpose-built arena called The ABBA Arena in London from May 27, 2022.

The digital versions of the band, dubbed 'ABBA-tars' by fans, were created by recording hours of performance using cutting-edge motion and performance-capture technology.

The work was done by an 850-strong team from Industrial Light & Magic, the company founded by George Lucas.