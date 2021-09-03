ABBA Voyage: Listen to group's second new song 'Don't Shut Me Down'

3 September 2021, 10:42

ABBA recording Voyage
ABBA recording Voyage. Picture: ABBA

By Tom Eames

ABBA have unveiled a second brand new song, and it's vintage upbeat ABBA at their very best.

In all the excitement of last night's big ABBA announcements, you may have missed that they have unveiled a second new single.

ABBA Voyage reunion: New album release date, UK concert dates, new songs and more revealed

Alongside the ballad 'I Still Have Faith in You', ABBA have now released a lyric video for a second track, 'Don't Shut Me Down'.

Watch the video below:

Both songs were released today (September 3), and may see ABBA return to the charts with new material for the first time in nearly 40 years.

The tracks will appear on ABBA's long-awaited reunion album Voyage, which will be released on November 5.

Voyage will be ABBA's first album since 1982's The Visitors, and will be supported by a special concert to be held in East London.

Agnetha, Björn, Benny and Anni-Frid will perform digitally with a live 10-piece band, in a purpose-built arena called The ABBA Arena in London from May 27, 2022, and will be supported by a brand new studio album.

Read more: ABBA's final ever TV performance singing 'Thank You for the Music' is so moving

The digital versions of ABBA were created via months of motion-capture and performance techniques with the four band members, and an 850-strong team from Industrial Light & Magic, the company founded by George Lucas.

Pre-registration for tickets will open tonight (September 2) on abbavoyage.com, with tickets on general sale from Tuesday September 7.

ABBA said in a statement: "It’s been a while since we made music together. Almost 40 years, actually. We took a break in the spring of 1982 and now we’ve decided it’s time to end it.

Read more: Watch ABBA perform at the peak of their powers when they wowed Wembley Stadium in 1979

"They say it’s foolhardy to wait more than 40 years between albums, so we’ve recorded a follow-up to The Visitors. To tell the truth, the main inspiration to record again comes from our involvement in creating the strangest and most spectacular concert you could ever dream of.

"We’re going to be able to sit back in an audience and watch our digital selves perform our songs on a stage in a custom-built arena in London next spring. Weird and wonderful!"

