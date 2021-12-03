ABBA release super cute video for new Christmas song 'Little Things'

ABBA's video for 'Little Things'. Picture: ABBA/Polar/Universal

By Tom Eames

ABBA have unveiled the music video for their first official Christmas song, 'Little Things', and it's rather heartwarming.

ABBA raised a couple of eyebrows when they included a full-blown Christmas song as the third track on their long-awaited comeback album Voyage a few weeks ago.

'Little Things' has now been given a proper music video as the latest single to be taken from the LP. The song was written as a gentle look back on the joy of Christmas morning and family time.

Watch the video below:

Agnetha, Björn, Benny & Anni-Frid said of the song: “We think it is impossible to eradicate poverty without the empowerment of women. That's why we support Unicef in protecting girls from sexual violence and empowering them through the Global Child Protection Fund.

"We have done so for many years with our song 'Chiquitita' and now we have decided to give Unicef a Christmas gift in the form of a second song: Little Things from our album Voyage!”.

The music video was directed by Grammy and BRIT Award-winning video director and longtime ABBA fan Sophie Muller. It is centred around a group of school children, many of whom in real life are close friends or related to the creative team behind the upcoming groundbreaking ABBA concerts, which will see virtual ABBA-Tars perform as the legendary Swedish artists.

Bjorn added about the song: "Benny played the melody to me and we both knew it was a Christmas song. There was never any doubt about it. It's so calm and sweet and I imagined an early Christmas morning rather than a Christmas night."

ABBA will take on Ed Sheeran and Elton John in the race for the Christmas number one, with the famous duo releasing their duet 'Merry Christmas' today.