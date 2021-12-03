ABBA release super cute video for new Christmas song 'Little Things'

3 December 2021, 13:54 | Updated: 3 December 2021, 14:07

ABBA's video for 'Little Things'
ABBA's video for 'Little Things'. Picture: ABBA/Polar/Universal

By Tom Eames

ABBA have unveiled the music video for their first official Christmas song, 'Little Things', and it's rather heartwarming.

ABBA raised a couple of eyebrows when they included a full-blown Christmas song as the third track on their long-awaited comeback album Voyage a few weeks ago.

'Little Things' has now been given a proper music video as the latest single to be taken from the LP. The song was written as a gentle look back on the joy of Christmas morning and family time.

Watch the video below:

Agnetha, Björn, Benny & Anni-Frid said of the song: “We think it is impossible to eradicate poverty without the empowerment of women. That's why we support Unicef in protecting girls from sexual violence and empowering them through the Global Child Protection Fund.

"We have done so for many years with our song 'Chiquitita' and now we have decided to give Unicef a Christmas gift in the form of a second song: Little Things from our album Voyage!”.

The music video was directed by Grammy and BRIT Award-winning video director and longtime ABBA fan Sophie Muller. It is centred around a group of school children, many of whom in real life are close friends or related to the creative team behind the upcoming groundbreaking ABBA concerts, which will see virtual ABBA-Tars perform as the legendary Swedish artists.

Bjorn added about the song: "Benny played the melody to me and we both knew it was a Christmas song. There was never any doubt about it. It's so calm and sweet and I imagined an early Christmas morning rather than a Christmas night."

ABBA will take on Ed Sheeran and Elton John in the race for the Christmas number one, with the famous duo releasing their duet 'Merry Christmas' today.

More from ABBA

See more More from ABBA

ABBA

ABBA's 20 greatest ever songs, ranked

Was ABBA's first album in forty years worth the wait?

ABBA Voyage reviews: What's the verdict of their reunion album?
Anni-Frid Lyngstad and Phil Collins

When Phil Collins produced Frida's solo album at the height of ABBA's turmoil in 1982
ABBA Voyage

ABBA confirm there will be no more new music after Voyage album
ABBA reunited in the studio before they reunite on stage. (Photo: Ludvig Andersson)

ABBA release joyous new single 'Just A Notion' ahead of new album
ABBA - Then and Now

Listen to a clip of ABBA's upbeat new single 'Just A Notion'

The Story of...
Song Lists
Quizzes
Music News
Interviews

Must Read on Smooth

See more Must Read on Smooth

Gary Barlow's Smooth Sessions

Smooth Sessions: Watch Gary Barlow's exclusive free virtual gig now!
How TikTok is introducing a new generation to George Michael, Queen and other icons

How TikTok is introducing a new generation to George Michael, Queen and other icons
1980s love songs

The 20 greatest love songs of the 1980s, ranked

Bee Gees star Barry Gibb and singing sensation Barbra Streisand were presenting a Grammy Award when the Australian sex symbol gently kissed the Funny Girl star as the world watched on.

When Barry Gibb tenderly kissed Barbra Streisand live on stage at the 1981 Grammy Awards
Naomi Aye, 12, was appearing on France's 2020 series of The Voice Kids when she gave the incredible performance of 'Bohemian Rhapsody'

The Voice Kids: Girl, 12, channels Freddie Mercury with spine-tingling rendition of Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody'
QUIZ: Can you match these logos to the correct bands and artists?

QUIZ: Can you match these logos to the correct bands and artists?

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

East 17

The Story of... 'Stay Another Day' by East 17

The Story of...

Ed and Elton's 'Merry Christmas' single

What songs do Ed Sheeran and Elton John parody in the 'Merry Christmas' music video?

Ed Sheeran

Elton John and Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran and Elton John team up for 'Merry Christmas' single - watch the super festive music video

Ed Sheeran

The Beatles performing on the Apple rooftop

The story behind The Beatles' final live show on the Apple Studios rooftop

Beatles

Whitney Houston In Focus documentary set to explore singer’s rise to fame

Whitney Houston In Focus documentary is set to explore singer’s rise to fame

Whitney Houston