Ed Sheeran and Elton John team up for 'Merry Christmas' single - watch the super festive music video

3 December 2021, 09:51 | Updated: 3 December 2021, 11:46

Elton John and Ed Sheeran
Elton John and Ed Sheeran. Picture: Asylum/Atlantic

By Tom Eames

Ed Sheeran and Elton John have unveiled their festive new single, and it's a big contender for this year's Christmas number one.

The two pals have teamed up for the song 'Merry Christmas', and you can watch the full music video below.

The super festive music video sees the duo pay homage to several Christmas classics, including Wham!'s 'Last Christmas', East 17's 'Stay Another Day', Wizzard's 'I Wish It Could be Christmas Everyday', 'Merry Christmas Everyone' by Shakin' Stevens, and Bing Crosby & David Bowie's 'Peace on Earth/Little Drummer Boy'.

There's even a call-back to Ed's own 'Perfect' video, and a nod to LadBaby's Christmas number one success.

Royalties from the single and profits from sales will be donated equally between the Ed Sheeran Suffolk Music Foundation & The Elton John AIDS Foundation.

Ed recently spilled the beans that the two friends had been working on a Christmas single together.

"Elton rang me on Christmas Day to say Merry Christmas," Ed said.

"Elton rings me almost every single day. He said, 'Step Into Christmas' is Number 6 in the charts! I want to do another Christmas song – will you do it with me?"

Elton later confirmed all the details earlier this week with a post on Twitter featuring Ed doing that famous doorstep scene from Richard Curtis's Christmas movie Love Actually.

"Just under a year ago, I called @edsheeran to see if he wanted to make a Christmas single with me and now it’s nearly here!" Elton said.

"‘Merry Christmas’ will be out Fri 3 Dec with all proceeds from this year’s Christmas period going to the Ed Sheeran Suffolk Music Foundation & @ejaf🎄☃️🎄"

Elton John is no stranger to Christmas hits. His classic single 'Step Into Christmas' peaked at number 24 in 1973 and has since become a perennial seasonal favourite. It later got as high as the top 10 in recent years.

Meanwhile, Ed has already scored a Christmas number one with 2017's 'Perfect', so could Elton finally get one himself?

Ed opened up about the duet and his friendship with Elton in the first episode of Smooth's Famous Firsts podcast.

Speaking to Jenni Falconer, he said: "From the beginning, he’s been a mentor, from the beginning he’s been like 'anytime you want to call me, anytime you need advice'...

"American radio wouldn’t play me, so he flew over there to play a private gig for them, to make sure that they play me. And the Grammys wouldn’t put me on, so he made sure he played the Grammys with me to have me on.

Merry Christmas
Merry Christmas. Picture: Asylum/Atlantic

"He’s just, throughout my career he’s been the guy that has nudged it an extra inch. And now I’m in a point in my career where I feel like not equals but, cause he’s had such a long career, but I ring literally on a daily basis, like literally every single day, even if it’s for two minutes.

"He’s my favourite human and it’s so rare to find people in the music industry that are just clean hearted, there’s like no bad energy around him."

More from Ed Sheeran

See more More from Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran facts: Singer's age, wife, baby, net worth and more revealed
Ed Sheeran's best songs

Ed Sheeran's 10 best songs so far, ranked

Ed and Elton's 'Merry Christmas' single

What songs do Ed Sheeran and Elton John parody in the 'Merry Christmas' music video?
Ed Sheeran and Elton John - Merry Christmas

Ed Sheeran does Love Actually to tease his Elton John Christmas duet single
Ed Sheeran is close friends with Sir Elton John

Ed Sheeran: 'I speak to Elton John on the phone every single day'
Coldplay revealed a very special guest at their launch show for new album Music Of The Spheres in London last month.

Watch Ed Sheeran join Coldplay on stage for heart-wrenching rendition of 'Fix You'
The Story of...
Song Lists
Quizzes
Music News
Interviews

Must Read on Smooth

See more Must Read on Smooth

Gary Barlow's Smooth Sessions

Smooth Sessions: Watch Gary Barlow's exclusive free virtual gig now!
How TikTok is introducing a new generation to George Michael, Queen and other icons

How TikTok is introducing a new generation to George Michael, Queen and other icons
1980s love songs

The 20 greatest love songs of the 1980s, ranked

Bee Gees star Barry Gibb and singing sensation Barbra Streisand were presenting a Grammy Award when the Australian sex symbol gently kissed the Funny Girl star as the world watched on.

When Barry Gibb tenderly kissed Barbra Streisand live on stage at the 1981 Grammy Awards
Naomi Aye, 12, was appearing on France's 2020 series of The Voice Kids when she gave the incredible performance of 'Bohemian Rhapsody'

The Voice Kids: Girl, 12, channels Freddie Mercury with spine-tingling rendition of Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody'
QUIZ: Can you match these logos to the correct bands and artists?

QUIZ: Can you match these logos to the correct bands and artists?

Latest Music News

The Beatles performing on the Apple rooftop

The story behind The Beatles' final live show on the Apple Studios rooftop

Beatles

Whitney Houston In Focus documentary set to explore singer’s rise to fame

Whitney Houston In Focus documentary is set to explore singer’s rise to fame

Whitney Houston

George Michael revealed as secret Christmas lights donator five years after his death

George Michael revealed as secret Christmas lights donator five years after his death

George Michael

Wham

What is Whamageddon? How to play the Christmas game and raise money for charity

Christmas

Barry Gibb has revealed the real reason why the Bee Gees never recorded a Christmas song

Barry Gibb has revealed the real reason why the Bee Gees never recorded a Christmas song

Bee Gees