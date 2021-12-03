What songs do Ed Sheeran and Elton John parody in the 'Merry Christmas' music video?

Ed and Elton's 'Merry Christmas' single. Picture: Asylum/Atlantic

By Tom Eames

Ed Sheeran and Elton John channel the likes of Wham!, East 17 and Shakin' Stevens in the video for 'Merry Christmas'.

Would you believe it, but Sir Elton John has never had a Christmas number one, so he has teamed up with someone who has (Ed Sheeran) to see if he can right that musical wrong.

In doing so, Ed and Elton have looked back at various Christmas classics of the past to create a super-fun festive music video for their new duet, 'Merry Christmas'.

The song is out now, and is a serious contender for 2021's festive chart-topper, but which songs does it pay homage to?