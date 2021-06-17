Barry White's 10 greatest songs ever, ranked

Barry White was one of the most successful soul and disco artists of the 1970s, and his music still lives on nearly 20 years after his death in 2003.

Barry sold over 100 million records during his career, and we've picked just a handful of his very best songs to make for a perfect playlist:

In Your Wildest Dreams (with Tina Turner) What a fascinating single! Yes, Barry and Tina teamed up for this minor hit in 1996, only reaching number 32 in the UK. Amazingly, actor Antonio Banderas appears on the album version in a spoken word passage, and its claymation video featured a cameo from Wallace and Gromit!

I've Got So Much to Give This seductive ballad arguably kickstarted Barry's brand of music: mixing R&B and soul with elements of early disco, topped off with his soothing spoken passages. It became the title track of his debut album, released in 1973.

Never, Never Gonna Give Ya Up Barry scored a top 10 hit with this song from his second album in 1973. Lisa Stansfield later had a UK top 40 hit with a cover version over two decades later, and the pair even teamed up for a duet version on her song 'All Around the World'.

You See the Trouble With Me Released in 1976, this song was actually a collaboration with Ray Parker Jr, who would go on to score a huge hit with 'Ghostbusters'. Dance act Black Legend took a cover version to number one in the UK in 2000.

I'm Gonna Love You Just a Bit More, Baby If there's ever going to be one song to get you into the mood for lurve, then this is it. Barry's seductive track reached number three in the US, and has been used in various TV shows and movies over the years.

Let the Music Play This disco anthem was the title track to Barry's 1976 album, and was actually an outtake from his previous LP Just Another Way To Say I Love You. It reached number 9 in the UK and became a live favourite.

It's Ecstasy When You Lay Down Next to Me Another seductive anthem from Barry, this song would later get sampled by Robbie Williams on 'Rock DJ', taking it to number one in 2000.

Just the Way You Are Billy Joel's song was already a brilliant love song, but Barry put his own disco spin on it in 1979. It's pretty darn tough trying to choose which version is best!

Can't Get Enough of Your Love, Babe Released in 1974, this became one of Barry's signature songs, and reached the top spot in the US. We particularly love his appearance in The Simpsons, where he recorded a special version of the song.