The Carpenters' 'Goodbye To Love' is reimagined as dreamy cover for 'Minions' soundtrack

The Carpenters hit is included on the seventies inspired soundtrack is due to be released this Friday in theatres, as Minions: Rise of Gru opens nationwide. Picture: Alamy/Universal

By Giorgina Hamilton

Singer Phoebe Bridgers has covered the 1972 Carpenters classic for the new animated movie due to be released this Friday (July 8).

The Carpenters' 'Goodbye to Love' has been given a soothing, dreamy make-over 50 years after its release.

27-year-old Phoebe Bridgers has paid homage to the pop duo with an interpretation of the classic song, which Rolling Stone has called "a lounge music fever dream complete with swirling psychedelic synth accents."

The seventies-inspired soundtrack is due to be released this Friday in theatres, as Minions: Rise of Gru opens nationwide.

The Carpenter's 'Goodbye to Love' has been given a soothing, dreamy make-over 50-years after its release. Picture: Getty

Phoebe Bridgers, who hit a career milestone when she opened for The Rolling Stones in Hyde Park last week, is just one of the artists who have covered classic songs for the soundtrack.

Other names include St. Vincent, H.E.R and even Diana Ross who have reimagined classics, such as Simon and Garfunkel's 'Cecelia'.

'Goodbye To Love' was the first hit by The Carpenters to have been written by Richard along with John Bettis, who went on to write classics such as Michael Jackson's 'Human Nature' and Madonna's 'Crazy for You'.

Phoebe Bridgers (pictured), who hit a career milestone when she opened for The Rolling Stones in Hyde Park last week, is just one of the artists who have covered classic songs for the soundtrack. Picture: Alamy

The song came about after Richard saw a 1940 Bing Crosby film called Rhythm on the River. He noticed that the characters kept talking about a songwriter's greatest composition, 'Goodbye to Love'.

Carpenter said: "You never hear it in the movie, they just keep referring to it," and he began writing a song around it.

The Carpenters sold over 90 millions records worldwide, making them one of the popular artists of all time.