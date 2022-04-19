Celine Dion to star and provide music for new romcom 'It's All Coming Back To Me'

Celine Dion will star in the new romcom. Picture: Alamy/Columbia/Epic

By Tom Eames

Celine Dion has signed up to star in an upcoming romantic movie that will also borrow the title of one of her biggest hit songs.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

It's All Coming Back To Me will feature the music of Celine Dion, who will also star as herself in the project, which is not a biopic about the famous singer.

Released at cinemas on February 10, 2023, and previously titled Text for You, the film is based on the 2016 German film SMS für Dich.

The new film stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas as a woman struggling to deal with the death of her fiancé. To cope, she starts sending text messages to his old phone number, which has since been reassigned to a new man, played by Sam Heughan. The two then meet and develop a close connection based on their shared heartbreak and loss.

Celine Dion will play herself, as a mentor figure who will inspire the two main characters to fall in love.

The film is named after the late Jim Steinman’s power ballad 'It’s All Coming Back to Me Now', famously recorded by Celine Dion for her 1996 album Falling Into You.

Celine is also thought to have recorded a new song for the film.

It’s All Coming Back to Me is written and directed by Jim Strouse, and will also star Russell Tovey, Steve Oram, Omid Djalili, Sofia Barclay, Lydia West, Arinzé Kene and Celia Imrie. Filming for the movie began in late 2020 in London, and finished last year.

This film follows the recent release of Aline, a French-Canadian film telling a fictionalized story of Celine Dion’s life, with the singer’s name being changed to Aline Dieu.