David Bowie is getting a new waxwork at Madame Tussauds to mark his 75th birthday

11 January 2022, 15:45

By Mayer Nissim

London attraction Madame Tussauds is making a second David Bowie waxwork.

David Bowie would have been 75 this year, sparking a wave of celebrations and special releases.

The rock icon died in 2016, just days after he turned 69 and the release of his final album Blackstar.

To mark the 75th anniversary of his birth, Madame Tussauds London has announced that it is making a new likeness of David Bowie.

The attraction already has one Bowie waxwork, which was first unveiled in 1983 around the time of his Let's Dance album.

While it matched his then-current look, Bowie's constant changes in style meant the bleach blonde figure soon felt like a moment in time.

David Bowie wax figure
David Bowie wax figure. Picture: Madame Tussauds London

"David Bowie is one of music's greats," said Madame Tussauds London general manager Tim Waters.

"On what would have been his 75th birthday the most fitting tribute for Madame Tussauds London to give to our old friend is the creation of a new figure."

He added: "His music inspired the masses and, for so many, changed the way they viewed themselves, and we hope remembering him here will ensure that it continues to do so for centuries to come.

“We felt privileged to work with him back in the '80s and are just as honoured to work with his estate now to continue the legacy of this truly outstanding music career."

David Bowie being measured up
David Bowie being measured up. Picture: Madame Tussauds

The new Bowie waxwork will be one of the figures in the attractions new music zone, which will launch in March 2022.

To celebrate the announcement, Madame Tussauds has also released a clutch of images of the original Bowie figure being worked on back in the early 1980s.

The pictures include shots of Bowie sitting with artists to provide hair and skin colour references and precise measurements, which will also be used on the new figure.

The company has promised further updates on the new waxwork in the coming weeks.

