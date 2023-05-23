Diana Ross announces 'once-in-a-lifetime' 2023 shows at London's Royal Albert Hall

23 May 2023, 12:46

Diana Ross is returning to the UK for two extra special shows.
Diana Ross is returning to the UK for two extra special shows. Picture: Getty

She's "coming home" and she wants the world to know.

After Diana Ross' epic Legend's Slot performance on the Sunday afternoon at Glastonbury Festival 2022, she left fans all around the UK wanting more.

If you weren't there in the flesh, don't worry: the Motown icon has announced that she is heading back to the UK for a pair of incredibly special performances.

As part of her own Music Legacy tour which will see the former Supreme play a jam-packed greatest hits set, Diana Ross is set to return to London's prestigious Royal Albert Hall.

Following on from last year's world tour, Ross will perform a slew of dates across her home of the US before heading to London on Saturday 14th October and Sunday 15th October 2023.

Tickets for both extra special shows go on sale this Friday, 26th May 2023 at 10:00 via AXS.

Diana Ross' performance at Glastonbury Festival in 2022 reportedly drew in the biggest crowd in the festival's history. (Photo by Jim Dyson/Getty Images)
Diana Ross' performance at Glastonbury Festival in 2022 reportedly drew in the biggest crowd in the festival's history. (Photo by Jim Dyson/Getty Images). Picture: Getty

Diana's 2022 performance at Glastonbury Festival drew in the largest-ever recording crowd in the festival's history, and the biggest viewership in the history of the broadcast.

Her Legend's Slot date at Worthy Farm was part of her world tour in support of Diana's 25th solo studio album, Thank You, in 2021, which was her first studio release since 2006's I Love You.

The Music Legacy Tour 2023 will see Diana perform her arsenal of classic soul hits such as 'Ain’t No Mountain High Enough', 'Stop! In the Name of Love','Upside Down', 'I’m Coming Out', 'Reach Out and Touch', 'Endless Love' and many more.

The highly personal performances at London's historic Royal Albert Hall will likely be highlights of her global tour, and a must-see for her adoring fans here in the UK.

"Make this once-in-a-lifetime, must-go show!" said organisers. We couldn't agree with them more.

Diana Ross - I'm Coming Out

Full dates for The Music Legacy Tour:

2023 UK tour dates:

  • Saturday 14 October – Royal Albert Hall, London – tickets
  • Sunday 15 October – Royal Albert Hall, London – tickets

2023 US tour dates:

  • Friday 9 June – Temecula, CA @ Pechanga Resort & Casino – Pechanga Summit
  • Saturday 10 June – Rancho Mirage, CA @ Agua Caliente Casino
  • Sunday 11 June – San Diego, CA @ The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park
  • Tuesday 13 June – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl
  • Friday 16 June – Reno, NV @ Grand Sierra Resort – Grand Theatre
  • Saturday 17 June – Wheatland, CA @ Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Sacramento – Hard Rock Live
  • Monday 19 June – Jacksonville, OR @ Britt Pavilion
  • Tuesday 20 June – Troutdale, OR @ McMenamins Edgefield
  • Saturday 24 June – Atlantic City, NJ @ Mark G. Etess Arena
  • Tuesday 27 June – Hershey, PA @ The Hershey Theatre
  • Saturday 1 July – Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap
  • Sunday 2 July – Chautauqua, NY @ Chautauqua Amphitheater

More from Diana Ross

See more More from Diana Ross

Diana Ross

Diana Ross's 10 greatest songs of all time, ranked

Smokey Robinson, Diana Ross and Michael Jackson

Smokey Robinson addresses rumours that he and Diana Ross are Michael Jackson's parents

Michael Jackson

The greatest Oscars performances

The 12 greatest Oscars music performances of all time, ranked

Music

The 30 greatest female singers of all time - Karen Carpenter, Whitney Houston and Celine Dion

The 30 greatest female singers of all time, ranked in order of pure vocal ability

Music

The greatest Super Bowl National Anthem performances

The 20 greatest Super Bowl National Anthem performances, ranked

Song Lists

The greatest Super Bowl halftime show performances

The 15 greatest Super Bowl halftime show performances ever, ranked

Music

Must Read on Smooth

See more Must Read on Smooth

Shania Twain with her ex-husband Mutt Lange (left) and second husband Frédéric Thiébaud (right)

The complicated history of how Shania Twain swapped husbands with best friend after ex cheated on her
All the actors who have played James Bond

All 6 James Bond film actors, ranked in order of greatness

Michael J Fox and his family

Michael J Fox's wife and children: A timeline of Back to the Future star's beautiful family life
A timeline of Barry Gibb and Linda Gray's heartwarming 50-year relationship

A timeline of Barry Gibb and Linda Gray's beautiful 50-year relationship

George Michael appearing on 'Parkinson' in 1998 singing 'A Different Corner'

George Michael's stunning stripped back version of 'A Different Corner' is a lost masterpiece
Whitney and Kevin had a beautiful friendship

Kevin Costner's beautiful relationship with "one true love" Whitney Houston revealed

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Tina Turner

Tina Turner facts: Singer's age, real name, husband, children and more revealed

Tina Turner

Tina Turner's greatest songs

Tina Turner: Simply her 10 best songs ever, ranked

Tina Turner

Trudie Styler's favourite Sting song is an unexpected choice.

Sting reveals which of his songs wife Trudie Styler loves the most

Sting

Rolf Harris at the High Court

Rolf Harris dies, aged 93

TV & Film

Kate Bush surprised everyone when she appeared at Elton John's 2014 wedding.

When the elusive Kate Bush stole Elton John’s limelight after attending his wedding

Elton John