Diana Ross announces 'once-in-a-lifetime' 2023 shows at London's Royal Albert Hall

Diana Ross is returning to the UK for two extra special shows. Picture: Getty

She's "coming home" and she wants the world to know.

After Diana Ross' epic Legend's Slot performance on the Sunday afternoon at Glastonbury Festival 2022, she left fans all around the UK wanting more.

If you weren't there in the flesh, don't worry: the Motown icon has announced that she is heading back to the UK for a pair of incredibly special performances.

As part of her own Music Legacy tour which will see the former Supreme play a jam-packed greatest hits set, Diana Ross is set to return to London's prestigious Royal Albert Hall.

Following on from last year's world tour, Ross will perform a slew of dates across her home of the US before heading to London on Saturday 14th October and Sunday 15th October 2023.

Tickets for both extra special shows go on sale this Friday, 26th May 2023 at 10:00 via AXS.

Diana Ross' performance at Glastonbury Festival in 2022 reportedly drew in the biggest crowd in the festival's history. (Photo by Jim Dyson/Getty Images). Picture: Getty

Diana's 2022 performance at Glastonbury Festival drew in the largest-ever recording crowd in the festival's history, and the biggest viewership in the history of the broadcast.

Her Legend's Slot date at Worthy Farm was part of her world tour in support of Diana's 25th solo studio album, Thank You, in 2021, which was her first studio release since 2006's I Love You.

The Music Legacy Tour 2023 will see Diana perform her arsenal of classic soul hits such as 'Ain’t No Mountain High Enough', 'Stop! In the Name of Love','Upside Down', 'I’m Coming Out', 'Reach Out and Touch', 'Endless Love' and many more.

The highly personal performances at London's historic Royal Albert Hall will likely be highlights of her global tour, and a must-see for her adoring fans here in the UK.

"Make this once-in-a-lifetime, must-go show!" said organisers. We couldn't agree with them more.

Diana Ross - I'm Coming Out

Full dates for The Music Legacy Tour:

2023 UK tour dates:

Saturday 14 October – Royal Albert Hall, London – tickets

Sunday 15 October – Royal Albert Hall, London – tickets

2023 US tour dates: