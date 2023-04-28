Smokey Robinson addresses rumours that he and Diana Ross are Michael Jackson's parents

28 April 2023, 13:28

Smokey Robinson performs with James Corden

By Mayer Nissim

Smokey opens up about his affair but laughs off the "funny" Michael Jackson rumours.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Smokey Robinson has opened up about his extra-marital affair with Diana Ross.

In an interview about his sexual new album Gasms, the Motown legend also addressed the incredible rumours that he and Ross were actually Michael Jackson's secret parents.

"They say I'm the baby daddy? Hehehehe! Hooohooho! They say Diana Ross and I had Michael?," Smokey told The Guardian.

"Oh my God! I never heard that one, man! That's pretty good. That's funny! That's funny!"

On whether Diana had heard the bizarre claim, Smokey said: "I'm gonna call her and ask her. That's funny!"

Smokey Robinson
Smokey Robinson. Picture: Getty Images

One rumour about Smokey and Diana that is true is that the two icons had an affair while Robinson was married to fellow Miracles member Claudette Rogers.

"Yes we did," Smokey said when asked if he and Ross had a fling.

"About a year. I was married at the time. We were working together and it just happened. But it was beautiful. She's a beautiful lady, and I love her right till today.

Michael Jackson
Michael Jackson. Picture: Getty Images

"She's one of my closest people. She was young and trying to get her career together. I was trying to help her.

"I brought her to Motown, in fact. I wasn't going after her and she wasn't going after me. It just happened.

"After we'd been seeing each other for a while, Diana said to me she couldn't do that because she knew Claudette, and she knew I still loved my wife. And I did. I loved my wife very much."

Diana Ross
Diana Ross. Picture: Getty Images

While he admitted having a crush on Aretha Franklin when he was 15, Smokey said that they were always "just friends".

Smokey and Claudette married back in 1959 and stayed together for over quarter of a century despite his affairs.

After he fathered a child with another woman, they split and their divorce was finalised in 1986. Smokey married Frances Gladney in May 2002 and they remain married to today.

More from Michael Jackson

See more More from Michael Jackson

Michael Jackson

The top 30 best Michael Jackson songs ever, ranked in order of greatness

Features

Michael Jackson in 1996

Michael Jackson facts: Singer's wife, kids, age, albums, net worth and more revealed

The greatest Oscars performances

The 12 greatest Oscars music performances of all time, ranked

Music

Madonna and Michael Jackson shared a date together in 1991

When Michael Jackson and Madonna attended the Oscars together: "The best date ever"

Paris Jackson has released her latest single 'Bandaid', her third since she started her music career in 2020.

Michael Jackson's daughter Paris releases emotional new single 'Bandaid'

QUIZ: What happens NEXT in these iconic music videos?

QUIZ: What happens NEXT in these iconic music videos?

Quizzes

Must Read on Smooth

See more Must Read on Smooth

Shania Twain with her ex-husband Mutt Lange (left) and second husband Frédéric Thiébaud (right)

The complicated history of how Shania Twain swapped husbands with best friend after ex cheated on her
All the actors who have played James Bond

All 6 James Bond film actors, ranked in order of greatness

Michael J Fox and his family

Michael J Fox's wife and children: A timeline of Back to the Future star's beautiful family life
A timeline of Barry Gibb and Linda Gray's heartwarming 50-year relationship

A timeline of Barry Gibb and Linda Gray's beautiful 50-year relationship

George Michael appearing on 'Parkinson' in 1998 singing 'A Different Corner'

George Michael's stunning stripped back version of 'A Different Corner' is a lost masterpiece
Whitney and Kevin had a beautiful friendship

Kevin Costner's beautiful relationship with "one true love" Whitney Houston revealed

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

In 1985, Wham! made history being the first Western act to perform in China.

How Wham! broke cultural barriers in 1985 with their history-making concerts in China

George Michael

"I shall never forget her dazzling, effervescent talent" King Charles said of his celebrity crush Barbra Streisand.

The superstar King Charles III ‘obsessed’ over and struck up an unlikely friendship with

Royals

Fans of Prince say photos or footage of his pre-teen years is virtually non-existent. Until now.

Watch unearthed rare footage of 11-year old superstar Prince putting the world to rights

Prince

(Left) Mary Austin and Freddie Mercury pictured together in the 1980s, (Right) Mary pictured at Freddie's funeral in 1991.

Who is Mary Austin and where is she now? Meet the woman Freddie Mercury asked to marry

Features

Mary Austin has made the unprecedented decision to sell Freddie Mercury's most prized possessions in an auction estimated to make over £6 million.

Freddie Mercury auction: Why is Mary Austin selling star's items? Ex-fiancée explains her decision

Freddie Mercury

More Smooth Features

Elvis and Gladys

Who was Elvis Presley's mother Gladys? The heartbreaking story behind her life and death

Simon Cowell 'performs' on AGT

Simon Cowell finally sang on the Got Talent stage and he was incredible

Michael Jackson's children attended the 'King of Pop's' funeral in 2009

Who are Michael Jackson's kids Paris, Prince and Michael Jr, and where are they now?

Aretha Franklin and her son Kecalf

How many children did Aretha Franklin have and where are they now?

Elton John and David Furnish are proud fathers of Zachary, 8, and Elijah, 6.

Elton John's husband and children: Inside their family life and incredible love story

Andy Gibb

Andy Gibb: Remembering the life and career of the Bee Gees' younger brother