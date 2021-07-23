See Dolly Parton and Sylvester Stallone's sizzling chemistry in this unearthed interview clip from 1984

By Sian Moore

Dolly Parton and Sylvester Stallone formed an unlikely friendship while filming the '80s comedy 'Rhinestone', and their chemistry both on screen and off was plain to see.

When Bob Clark's musical comedy Rhinestone was released in 1984, it pretty much flopped at the box office.

But there was one thing that came from the movie which nobody anticipated: an unlikely friendship between the film's lead actors, Dolly Parton and Sylvester Stallone.

Starring as characters Jake Farris and Nick, Parton plays a country star who must turn obnoxious New York cab driver Stallone into a singer, as part of a bet.

The Rocky star's singing, however, was one of the most questionable parts of the movie, with Parton herself later admitting the country songs were probably not well suited for her famous co-star.

But one thing which couldn't be contested? The undeniable chemistry the two shared both on screen, and off.

"When I met him, I loved him instantly," Parton says in the Evening Magazine interview clip, recorded back in '84. "I think we just struck up a wonderful lasting friendship."

She goes on to describe days on set together as a 'joy', telling the presenter, "I loved his energy and his personality.

"He was very protective of me."

Stallone interrupts to add, "I'll never forget, the first time I came in the door she was dressed all in black and had a meat cleaver", which sends both women into a fit of laughter.

The friendly banter the two share is obvious, as Stallone turns to Parton and tells her jokingly: "I mean, you are the most absurd thing I ever seen, and I am sure I am the most absurd you ever [seen]".

His country co-star cuts in to gush about working with him to the interviewer.

"I was really impressed with him, because I wondered myself, because of the role he played, if he would be funny. If he really could do comedy."

But Parton swiftly adds: "And he had me laughing, I couldn't even do my scenes– they just left my laughing in, because I was laughing in places were I wasn't supposed to. I was supposed to be acting.

"He absolutely tickles me to death. He's a crazy person."

The interviewer comments on the way Dolly seems to keeps Stallone in line, asking the actor if it's always been that way.

"She's very tribal, you know like the African baboons, they're grooming, they're picking," he answers, gesturing theatrically as Parton giggles beside him.

"I'm always like being cleaned up. She's wonderful that way. She's really wonderful."

Dolly adds: "I know how pretty you want to look."

The two spend a moment joking about Dolly's obsessive ways, with Stallone quipping: "If she had 92 children they'd never get to school. They'd be like graduating college, still hadn't left yet," as he pretends to pick at himself.

Dolly Parton and Sylvester Stallone on the red carpet for the 'Rhinestone' premiere in New York City. Picture: Getty

Dolly laughs as she jokingly snipes: "I ain't going to fix you up anymore!"

The pair can't help but pull and tug at each other as they banter comfortably with one another.

When the interview asks them if they'll star in any more films together, Parton answers "I hope so".

She adds: "I hope this is a hit so we can do something else together, 'cause if it's a flop I don't ever want to see your face again."

Stallone is deadpan when he quips back, "I would like to fight her in Rocky 4", which sends Parton and the interviewer into another fit of laughter.

But Dolly does reveal she told her co-star that if they don't make it together, to let he work in wardrobe.

"When you see this film she does pack a hell of a punch," Sylvester adds.

Dolly Parton and Sylvester Stallone are honoured with stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Picture: Getty

Talking about the film in her book Dolly Parton, Songteller: My Life in Lyrics, the 75-year-old singer opened up about the relationship she formed with Stallone on set.

Apparently, her co-star's passion for nutrition and fitness rubbed off on Parton, who decided to embrace healthier eating habits of her own after working alongside the Hollywood star.

The 'Jolene' singer also revealed Stallone had helped her while she was in a dark place around the time of the movie.

"I was coming out of a big gloom at the time, and I had some health problems and was not feeling so good," Parton explained.

"But he was so health-conscious, crazy, and funny. It was good for me. So the movie was a hit to me, personally.”

It was only two years prior that Parton had starred in the Oscar-nominated The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas, in which she starred alongside '70s sex symbol Burt Reynolds.

Along with the Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor for Charles Durning, who played the Texas governor, the 1982 adaptation was also nominated for several Golden Globe Awards.

Colin Higgins' musical comedy went on to become the fourth highest-grossing live-action musical film of the '80s.