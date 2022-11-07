Duran Duran reveal guitarist Andy Taylor has incurable stage 4 cancer

7 November 2022, 11:00

By Mayer Nissim

Duran Duran make a heartbreaking announcement as they enter the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Duran Duran were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame at the weekend as part of the Class of 2022 – but guitarist Andy Taylor sadly didn't rejoin the group for the occasion.

As the band accepted the accolade at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, they read a letter from Andy explaining his absence.

"Just over four years ago I was diagnosed with stage 4 metastatic prostate cancer," Andy said in his letter, which was republished on the band's official website.

"Many families have experienced the slow burn of this disease and of course we are no different.

"So I speak from the perspective of a family man but with profound humility to the band, the greatest fans a group could have and this exceptional accolade."

Duran Duran at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame
Duran Duran at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Picture: Getty Images

He added: "Although my current condition is not immediately life threatening there is no cure.

"Recently I was doing okay after some very sophisticated life extending treatment, that was until a week or so ago when I suffered a setback, and despite the exceptional efforts of my team, I had to be honest in that both physically and mentally, I would be pushing my boundaries.

"However, none of this needs to or should detract from what this band (with or without me) has achieved and sustained for 44 years."

Andy continued: I'm truly sorry and massively disappointed I couldn’t make it. Let there be no doubt I was stoked about the whole thing, even bought a new guitar with the essential whammy!

"I'm so very proud of these four brothers; I'm amazed at their durability, and I'm overjoyed at accepting this award.

"I often doubted the day would come. I'm sure as hell glad I'm around to see the day."

Duran Duran guitarist Andy Taylor
Duran Duran guitarist Andy Taylor. Picture: Getty Images

Andy had been due to team back up with singer Simon Le Bon, keyboard player Nick Rhodes, bassist John Taylor and drummer Roger Taylor for what would have been the classic Duran Duran lineup's first live show together in 17 years.

He had first left the group way back 1986 to pursue other musical ventures, but rejoined in 2001 and played on 2004's Astronaut album.

Andy was part of the group for their 2005 world tour and Live 8 performance, but quit the group once more while they were recording the unfinished Reportage album.

Of the supposed ill feeling between him and his former bandmates, Andy said in his letter: "Now for the bad blood, well the good news is that there is none, just pure love and respect for everything we wrote, recorded and achieved together.

"What's the point? There's no stopping this 44-year thing called 'Duran Duran'."

Other stars inducted in this year's ceremony included Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie, Carly Simon, Harry Belafonte, Eurythmics, Pat Benetar, Judas Priest and Eminem.

