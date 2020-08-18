George Michael's ex Fadi Fawaz 'arrested after allegedly hitting cars with hammer'

Fadi Fawaz and George Michael. Picture: Getty

George Michael's ex-lover Fadi Fawaz, was allegedly arrested by police after reportedly "hitting cars with a hammer".

Fadi, 47, who found singer George dead in his bed on Christmas Day in 2016, was filmed in a video obtained by The Sun.

Police confirmed officers were called out to "reports of a man damaging cars with a hammer".

They said that a man in his 40s was "taken into custody and subsequently released under investigation".

In the video, the man filming "accused Fadi of hitting cars with a hammer", with "Fadi insisting it was his car".

The incident took place in Bethnal Green, East London, on Friday evening.

Jeweller Kamal Hussain alleged that his wife's Toyota had been damaged, is quoted as saying: "He looked as if he had been living rough and it’s hard to believe this was George Michael’s ex.

"I heard all the commotion, then saw him as the police arrived. I recognised him from pictures of him with George."

Fadi was not included in the Wham! star's £97 million will and was kicked out of George's London flat one year ago.