Michael Jackson is getting an official biopic from the producer of Bohemian Rhapsody

By Mayer Nissim

The new biopic Michael is being made with the co-operation of the Michael Jackson estate.

One of the most successful music films of recent times was Queen and Freddie Mercury movie Bohemian Rhapsody.

After an initially troubled production, that film went on to gross over $910 million and win four Oscars.

Now, producer Graham King is setting his sights on an equally ambitious project – the first official Michael Jackson biopic.

Provisionally called Michael, the film will be made with the full co-operation of the Michael Jackson estate, Billboard reports, which means the film will be allowed to use Jackson's music.

Joining King as executive producers are co-executors of the Michael Jackson estate, John Branca and John McClain.

Michael Jackson in concert. Picture: Alamy

Michael Jackson's mother Katharine Jackson said: "Ever since Michael was little, as a member of The Jackson 5, he loved the magic of cinema.

"As a family, we are honoured to have our life story come alive on the big screen"

Screenwriter King added: "I first met the Jackson family in 1981 and I'm humbled to bring their legacy to the big screen.

"Sitting at Dodger Stadium watching the Victory Tour, I could never have imagined that nearly 38 years later I would get the privilege to be a part of this film."

Producers Lionsgate have promised an "in-depth portrayal of the complicated man who became the King of Pop".

They say it will both "bring to life Jackson’s most iconic performances" and give "an informed insight into the entertainer’s artistic process and personal life".

The film is being written by John Logan, who picked up three Oscar nominations for his screenplays for Gladiator, The Aviator and Hugo.