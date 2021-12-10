Queen’s Roger Taylor says Sacha Baron Cohen would've been “utter s**t” playing Freddie Mercury

10 December 2021, 11:19

Sacha Baron Cohen was initially cast to play Freddie Mercury in biopic Bohemian Rhapsody.
Sacha Baron Cohen was initially cast to play Freddie Mercury in biopic Bohemian Rhapsody. Picture: Getty/Press Release

By Thomas Curtis-Horsfall

There's evidently no love lost between Queen drummer Roger Taylor and Sacha Baron Cohen.

Ali G and Borat comedian Sacha Baron Cohen was the first choice to play Queen legend Freddie Mercury in his biopic Bohemian Rhapsody.

After details of the film were initially revealed in 2010, it was revealed that Cohen was cast to bring the life of the flamboyant rock star to the big screen.

Three years later however, he walked away from the project claiming that Queen members Brian May and Roger Taylor disagreed with his vision for a “warts ‘n’ all" portrayal of Freddie, wanting “to protect their legacy as a band".

In a recent review with Classic Rock magazine, it seems that Roger has absolutely no regrets about the direction Bohemian Rhapsody went instead.

In fact, he said that Sacha Baron Cohen "would have been utter shit” playing Freddie.

Roger Taylor and Brian May disagreed with Sacha Baron Cohen&squot;s vision of a "warts &squot;n&squot; all" portrayal of Freddie Mercury. (Photo by Fox Photos/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
Roger Taylor and Brian May disagreed with Sacha Baron Cohen's vision of a "warts 'n' all" portrayal of Freddie Mercury. (Photo by Fox Photos/Hulton Archive/Getty Images). Picture: Getty

Taylor claims that Cohen "didn’t take Freddie seriously enough” and the remaining Queen members, who also served as consultants, wanted to honour their dear friend with a faithful account of his life and work.

“Everything resulting from the film was just so positive. It was fantastic." said Taylor.

As we now know, Bohemian Rhapsody went on to become a huge success when it emerged in 2018, winning four Oscars and breaking box office records worldwide, earning close to one billion dollars.

But the Queen drummer wasn't so effusive how the film would've turned out if Cohen was still in the lead role.

"I think he would have been utter shit. Sacha is pushy, if nothing else. He’s also six inches too tall."

Rami Malek went on to play Freddie Mercury, and won numerous awards for his excellent portrayal. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage,)
Rami Malek went on to play Freddie Mercury, and won numerous awards for his excellent portrayal. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage,). Picture: Getty

Despite his candour, Taylor wasn't just out to pour scorn on Cohen, revealing he's still a huge admirer of Cohen's comedy. Just not his acting.

"I watched his last five films and came to the conclusion he’s not a very good actor… I thought he was an utterly brilliant subversive comedian, that’s what he’s great at."

No Time To Die actor Rami Malek went on to be cast as Freddie, winning the Oscar and BAFTA for Best Actor, given his dedicated, authentic, and nuanced portrayal of the legendary frontman.

"I think Rami did a brilliant job in an almost impossible role." gushed Roger.

"We kind of got it right in the end. We wanted to take people on a journey, make them feel up and then down, then joyous at the end.”

We couldn't agree more Roger. Given Bohemian Rhapsody's success, both critically and commercially, a sequel also appears to be in the works according to Queen guitarist Brian May.

"We are thinking maybe it could happen but it would have to be a great script. It’s going to take a while to figure that out."

More from Queen

See more More from Queen

Queen

The top 20 Queen songs of all time

Features

The special recording from 1977 captures the atmospheric audio of Queen's Freddie and Brian May performing an acoustic version of the festive classic to the audience in Inglewood, California. (Pictured, Freddie Mercury performing in 1982)

Listen to a rare recording of Freddie Mercury singing heartfelt ‘White Christmas’ in 1977

Freddie Mercury

Brian May

Brian May denies being unfriendly to trans people: "My heart is open as always"
Freddie Mercury: 'The Great Pretender'

Freddie Mercury had heartbreaking reason for keeping AIDS diagnosis secret

Freddie Mercury

Queen at the 1990 Brit Awards

Remembering Freddie Mercury's final public appearance at the 1990 Brit Awards
Gary Numan and Freddie Mercury

Freddie Mercury's kindness revealed in heartwarming story from Gary Numan involving a Big Mac in Tokyo

Freddie Mercury

The Story of...
Song Lists
Quizzes
Music News
Interviews

Must Read on Smooth

See more Must Read on Smooth

Gary Barlow's Smooth Sessions

Smooth Sessions: Watch Gary Barlow's exclusive free virtual gig now!
How TikTok is introducing a new generation to George Michael, Queen and other icons

How TikTok is introducing a new generation to George Michael, Queen and other icons
1980s love songs

The 20 greatest love songs of the 1980s, ranked

Bee Gees star Barry Gibb and singing sensation Barbra Streisand were presenting a Grammy Award when the Australian sex symbol gently kissed the Funny Girl star as the world watched on.

When Barry Gibb tenderly kissed Barbra Streisand live on stage at the 1981 Grammy Awards
Naomi Aye, 12, was appearing on France's 2020 series of The Voice Kids when she gave the incredible performance of 'Bohemian Rhapsody'

The Voice Kids: Girl, 12, channels Freddie Mercury with spine-tingling rendition of Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody'
QUIZ: Can you match these logos to the correct bands and artists?

QUIZ: Can you match these logos to the correct bands and artists?

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Mike Nesmith has passed away

Monkees singer Mike Nesmith dies, aged 78

Music

Sting Performs At The Aire Crown Theater

Sting's 10 greatest songs ever, ranked

Sting

Sting in 2019

Sting facts: Singer's age, wife, children, real name, net worth and more revealed

Sting

Paul Young came so close to singing with Whitney Houston

Paul Young almost duetted with Whitney Houston, but turned down the song on offer

Paul Young

Band Aid x 4

Watch this incredible split-screen of all FOUR Band Aid songs being played at once

Music