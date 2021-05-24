Gary Barlow 2021 UK tour: Music Played by Humans tour dates, venues and tickets revealed

Gary Barlow is touring in 2021. Picture: Gary Barlow

By Tom Eames

Gary Barlow has been waiting patiently to tour again, and he's scheduled to be back in front of live audiences in late 2021.

The Take That star has announced Music Played By Humans - The Tour 2021 in support of his recent album of the same name.

Gary Barlow will be playing shows in Liverpool, Manchester, Glasgow, Birmingham and many other cities, plus two nights at London's O2 in December.

Tickets for the shows can be found via Gary's official website.

Gary will be joined by a full orchestra on the show, alongside special guest Leona Lewis for each night.

The full tour dates are:

November 2021

Saturday 27th: Belfast, SSE Arena

Sunday 28th: Dublin, 3Arena

Tuesday 30th: Aberdeen, P&J Arena

December 2021

Wednesday 1st: Glasgow, SSE Hydro

Thursday 2nd: Sheffield, FlyDSA Arena

Sunday 5th: Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

Monday 6th: Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

Tuesday 7th: Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

Thursday 9th: Manchester, AO Arena

Friday 10th: Birmingham, Mutilita Arena

Saturday 11th: Leeds, First Direct Arena

Monday 13th: Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena

Thursday 16th: London, The O2

Friday 17th: London, The O2

Saturday 18th: Newcastle, Utilita Arena

Gary's latest album Music Played by Humans is the follow-up to his 2013 LP Since I Saw You Last, and topped the UK chart in December 2020.

He supported the album with a special Smooth Sessions live show, where he performed several songs from the album alongside classic tracks and an interview with Jenni Falconer.

Watch the full gig below: