Gary Barlow 2021 UK tour: Music Played by Humans tour dates, venues and tickets revealed

24 May 2021, 17:08

Gary Barlow is touring in 2021
Gary Barlow is touring in 2021. Picture: Gary Barlow

By Tom Eames

Gary Barlow has been waiting patiently to tour again, and he's scheduled to be back in front of live audiences in late 2021.

The Take That star has announced Music Played By Humans - The Tour 2021 in support of his recent album of the same name.

Gary Barlow will be playing shows in Liverpool, Manchester, Glasgow, Birmingham and many other cities, plus two nights at London's O2 in December.

Tickets for the shows can be found via Gary's official website.

Gary will be joined by a full orchestra on the show, alongside special guest Leona Lewis for each night.

The full tour dates are:

November 2021

  • Saturday 27th: Belfast, SSE Arena
  • Sunday 28th: Dublin, 3Arena
  • Tuesday 30th: Aberdeen, P&J Arena

December 2021

  • Wednesday 1st: Glasgow, SSE Hydro
  • Thursday 2nd: Sheffield, FlyDSA Arena
  • Sunday 5th: Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena
  • Monday 6th: Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena
  • Tuesday 7th: Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena
  • Thursday 9th: Manchester, AO Arena
  • Friday 10th: Birmingham, Mutilita Arena
  • Saturday 11th: Leeds, First Direct Arena
  • Monday 13th: Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena
  • Thursday 16th: London, The O2
  • Friday 17th: London, The O2
  • Saturday 18th: Newcastle, Utilita Arena

Gary's latest album Music Played by Humans is the follow-up to his 2013 LP Since I Saw You Last, and topped the UK chart in December 2020.

He supported the album with a special Smooth Sessions live show, where he performed several songs from the album alongside classic tracks and an interview with Jenni Falconer.

Watch the full gig below:

More from Take That

See more More from Take That

Take That

Take That's top 20 greatest songs ever

According to successful record producer Gary Barlow you only need one thing to write good music – and it's surprisingly simple.

Gary Barlow shares the secret to writing good music – and it’s surprisingly simple
Elton John and Gary Barlow have released a duet of 'Your Song' on YouTube.

Elton John and Gary Barlow release duet of 'Your Song' and it's sensational

Elton John

Take That's Gary Barlow, Howard Donald and Mark Owen have released a on-off performance of the trio reuniting to sing 'Never Forgot'

Take That reunite to release moving lockdown performance of ‘Never Forget’
2021 movies: The best upcoming musical biopics this year

Every musical biopic in the works right now: Whitney Houston, Elvis, Take That and more

TV & Film

Gary Barlow and Darren Hayes sing 'I Knew I Loved You'

Gary Barlow releases gorgeous duet of 'I Knew I Loved You' with Savage Garden's Darren Hayes
The Story of...
Song Lists
Quizzes
Music News
Interviews

Must Read on Smooth

See more Must Read on Smooth

Gary Barlow's Smooth Sessions

Smooth Sessions: Watch Gary Barlow's exclusive free virtual gig now!
How TikTok is introducing a new generation to George Michael, Queen and other icons

How TikTok is introducing a new generation to George Michael, Queen and other icons
1980s love songs

The 20 greatest love songs of the 1980s, ranked

Bee Gees star Barry Gibb and singing sensation Barbra Streisand were presenting a Grammy Award when the Australian sex symbol gently kissed the Funny Girl star as the world watched on.

When Barry Gibb tenderly kissed Barbra Streisand live on stage at the 1981 Grammy Awards
Naomi Aye, 12, was appearing on France's 2020 series of The Voice Kids when she gave the incredible performance of 'Bohemian Rhapsody'

The Voice Kids: Girl, 12, channels Freddie Mercury with spine-tingling rendition of Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody'
QUIZ: Can you match these logos to the correct bands and artists?

QUIZ: Can you match these logos to the correct bands and artists?

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

The Story of... 'What's Going On' by Marvin Gaye

The Story of... 'What's Going On' by Marvin Gaye

The Story of...

Michael Jackson and Martin Bashir

Michael Jackson's family calls for fresh inquiry into Martin Bashir's 2003 documentary

Michael Jackson

Bob Dylan covers

10 of the best Bob Dylan covers of all time, from Adele to Simply Red

Song Lists

David Bowie

David Bowie facts: Legendary singer's age, wife, children and eyes explained

David Bowie

The 22-year-old Canadian singer, who didn't speak english, became a surprising breakout star when she beat the UK favourite, in one of the most thrilling finals in Eurovision history.

The electrifying moment unknown Celine Dion won Eurovision by just one point in 1988

Celine Dion