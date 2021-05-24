Gary Barlow 2021 UK tour: Music Played by Humans tour dates, venues and tickets revealed

On Air Now
24 May 2021, 17:08
Gary Barlow has been waiting patiently to tour again, and he's scheduled to be back in front of live audiences in late 2021.
The Take That star has announced Music Played By Humans - The Tour 2021 in support of his recent album of the same name.
Gary Barlow will be playing shows in Liverpool, Manchester, Glasgow, Birmingham and many other cities, plus two nights at London's O2 in December.
Tickets for the shows can be found via Gary's official website.
Gary will be joined by a full orchestra on the show, alongside special guest Leona Lewis for each night.
The full tour dates are:
November 2021
December 2021
Gary's latest album Music Played by Humans is the follow-up to his 2013 LP Since I Saw You Last, and topped the UK chart in December 2020.
He supported the album with a special Smooth Sessions live show, where he performed several songs from the album alongside classic tracks and an interview with Jenni Falconer.
Watch the full gig below: