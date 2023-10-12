Gary Barlow shares impressive bandage photo after his wife Dawn breaks her other wrist

By Mayer Nissim

Gary Barlow's dancer wife appears to have broken her left wrist – just over a year after breaking her right one.

Gary Barlow is likely deep in planning and rehearsals for Take That's upcoming massive This Life UK tour, but he will have had to take some time out to care for his wife after she appeared to suffer a serious injury.

The singer-songwriter revealed on his since-expired Instagram story yesterday that Dawn had been hospitalised after injuring her wrist.

He shared a picture of Dawn's heavily bandaged left hand and lower arm with just her painted thumbnail poking out the top.

"Poor Mrs B has done it again – this time the other wrist – not happy," he captioned the image, along with a thumbs-down emoji.

Gary Barlow shares a picture of his wife Dawn's bandaged wrist. Picture: Instagram/@officialgarybarlow

The note was a reference to an injury suffered last year, when Dawn broke her right wrist and had to undergo surgery.

"In other news - Mrs B broke her wrist 4 weeks ago," Gary wrote on Twitter last September.

"On Friday she had a big operation - she’s in a lot of pain but on the mend - juggling real life this week with the blessing of being in the West End - it never rains."

In other news - Mrs B broke her wrist 4 weeks ago - on Friday she had a big operation - she’s in a lot of pain but on the mend - juggling real life this week with the blessing of being in the West End - it never rains ……… — Gary Barlow (@GaryBarlow) September 11, 2022

Gary married the then Dawn Andrews in 2000, with the couple meeting when she was a dancer on Take That's Nobody Else tour in 1995 back during their first run.

They have three children, Daniel, Emily and Daisy, while they suffered tragedy when their fourth child Poppy was stillborn in 2012.