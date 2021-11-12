A Tina Turner impersonator is being sued for looking too much like Tina

12 November 2021, 12:13

By Mayer Nissim

Dorothea Fletcher tours Germany as Tina Turner with her Simply The Best show.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

A Tina Turner tribute act is being sued for looking too much like Tina Turner.

US-born Dorothea Fletcher is based in Germany, where she sings Tina's hits with her Simply The Best show.

Of course, no-one is suggesting that anyone could mistake 30-something Dorothea with the 81-year-old Tina, who retired from performing back in 2009.

Tina Turner: Simply her 10 best songs ever, ranked

But Tina's people think that the photo of Dorothea on her promo posters look so much like the younger Tina that people may think that the real thing has given her blessing to the tribute show.

Tina's people won the first ruling in a Cologne court that the posters could mislead fans, The Times reports, but after the promo images were redesigned Tina lost the follow-up case at the Cologne Court of Appeals.

That court weighed up Dorothea's right to artistic expression against the risk of confused fans, and the case has now reached Germany's Federal Court of Justice, where a decision is due in February 2022.

Tina Turner (R) and her lookalike (L)
Tina Turner (R) and her lookalike (L). Picture: COFO Entertainment/Alamy

Read more: How Tina Turner went from working as a cleaner in 1976 to the world's biggest popstar in 1984

Dorothea appeared on ITV's This Morning to talk about the case, and the implications for all tribute acts if she loses.

"It would be a big problem," she said.

"The industry is huge as you know... I think that would be really bad news if that should happen – but I don't think that's gonna happen, we're gonna be positive, that's not gonna happen."

Dorothea suggested that the root of the lawsuit could be Tina's team's concerns that her show is competition for the Tina - The Tina Turner Musical.

Read more: Watch Tina Turner’s spectacular live performance of James Bond theme ‘GoldenEye’

The officially-endorsed stage show has made its way to Germany after its success in the West End and on Broadway.

"What a shame... I never thought our tribute to her would cause such a fuss," she said.

"But on the other hand, we must be doing something right."

The real-life Tina Turner was finally inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a solo artist last month, having previously been inducted alongside Ike Turner in 1991.

More from Tina Turner

See more More from Tina Turner

Tina Turner

Tina Turner: Simply her 10 best songs ever, ranked

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 2021

Tina Turner and Carole King get emotional tributes as they're inducted into Rock and Roll Hall of Fame
Watch Tina Turner’s spectacular live performance of ‘Goldeneye’ from the James Bond movie

Watch Tina Turner’s spectacular live performance of James Bond theme ‘GoldenEye’
Tina Turner struggled with her career in the late 1970s

How Tina Turner went from working as a cleaner in 1976 to the world's biggest popstar in 1984
Tina Turner

Tina Turner facts: Singer's age, real name, husband, children and more revealed
Tina Turner

Tina Turner and Carole King are to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame
The Story of...
Song Lists
Quizzes
Music News
Interviews

Must Read on Smooth

See more Must Read on Smooth

Gary Barlow's Smooth Sessions

Smooth Sessions: Watch Gary Barlow's exclusive free virtual gig now!
How TikTok is introducing a new generation to George Michael, Queen and other icons

How TikTok is introducing a new generation to George Michael, Queen and other icons
1980s love songs

The 20 greatest love songs of the 1980s, ranked

Bee Gees star Barry Gibb and singing sensation Barbra Streisand were presenting a Grammy Award when the Australian sex symbol gently kissed the Funny Girl star as the world watched on.

When Barry Gibb tenderly kissed Barbra Streisand live on stage at the 1981 Grammy Awards
Naomi Aye, 12, was appearing on France's 2020 series of The Voice Kids when she gave the incredible performance of 'Bohemian Rhapsody'

The Voice Kids: Girl, 12, channels Freddie Mercury with spine-tingling rendition of Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody'
QUIZ: Can you match these logos to the correct bands and artists?

QUIZ: Can you match these logos to the correct bands and artists?

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Engelbert Humperdinck

Engelbert Humperdinck facts: Singer's age, wife, children, real name and more revealed

Music

This year's annual John Lewis advert is called 'Unexpected Guest'.

John Lewis deny accusations of copying 'Together In Electric Dreams' arrangement for Christmas advert

Music

"It's not one of my brightest and wonderful moments!" after Elton snubbed a Stevie-style serenade.

Elton John admits he accidentally snubbed a birthday serenade from Stevie Wonder

Elton John

Rod Stewart with his first wife Alana in 1979. (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

Rod Stewart admits he married too young with "more partying, drinking and sh***ing to do"

Rod Stewart

Last night's CMA Awards was a star-studded affair.

CMA Awards 2021: Chris Stapleton and Luke Combs are among the big winners

Country