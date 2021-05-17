Tom Jones reveals the time he unexpectedly found Michael Jackson at his house

On Air Now
The Smooth Sanctuary at 7 with Gary Vincent 7pm - 10pm
17 May 2021, 13:04
Tom Jones was on the Jonathan Ross show on Saturday (May 15) and the star revealed a fascinating story of the day Michael Jackson showed up at his door.
Sir Tom Jones has lived a long life in show business and has a host of incredible stories to show for it.
The Welsh crooner was a guest on The Jonathan Ross Show at the weekend when he revealed a hilarious story of the time he found none other than Michael Jackson on his doorstep.
Appearing on the show to promote his new number one album Surrounded By Time and his UK tour starting in July, Sir Tom gave Jonathan Ross a fascinating insight into his Hollywood life.
Referring to when he lived in Los Angeles, Tom Jones said: "Quincy Jones used to live around the corner from me. I bought Dean Martin’s house.
"Here I am, and the bell goes," he continued, "I’m in the kitchen, and you can see Michael Jackson’s face [on the camera].
"I could see it was him, of course. ‘Who is it?’".
"It’s Michael," he said, before Tom asked: "Michael who?"
"Jackson", came the reply.
"As if I didn’t know, he’s looking right at me," Tom Jones laughed.
"He was great though," he added, after he'd invited the singer in.
"He was looking at some pictures around the pool table, and he said ‘Wow, Tom, you’ve had a great career haven’t you?’"
"I said, ‘having’, Tom revealed, "And that’s 30 years ago."
Sir Tom Jones' career is till going from strength to strength, with the 80-year-old latest album Surrounded By Time making him the oldest ever singer with a number one album in the UK.
The star has released 41 studio albums in his career, has won a Grammy Award and two Brit Awards and has been a coach on The Voice since 2012.
But after 80 years on earth and an incredible over 60 years in show business, there is one simple moment that he's most proud of.
"Being knighted by the Queen," says Sir Tom Jones told Metro last month, "that is above and beyond any of my expectations."