Tom Jones shows incredible vocals as he sings with Tom and Jerry on Saturday Night Takeaway

8 March 2021, 10:38

Tom Jones on Saturday Night Takeaway
Tom Jones on Saturday Night Takeaway. Picture: ITV

By Tom Eames

Sir Tom Jones teamed up with two of the world's most famous double acts at the weekend, as he sang 'Great Balls of Fire' alongside both Ant and Dec and Tom and Jerry on Saturday Night Takeaway.

Sir Tom Jones proved that he still has one of the best singing voices on the planet, as he performed a fun version of 'Great Balls of Fire' on Saturday (March 6).

The Welsh singer, 80, appeared in a sketch with Ant and Dec during Saturday Night Takeaway, performing in the 'End of the Show Show' with cartoon icons Tom and Jerry.

Read more: When Tom Jones sang 'It's Not Unusual' with Carlton on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and it was incredible

The sketch saw Tom pretending to call his agent to try and stop Ant and Dec ruining his performance at the end of the show.  

Watch the full video below:

However, the duo were confused and thought Tom was saying he didn't want Tom and Jerry to be included in the act, and were attempting to capture the scamps.

Dec said: "You don't need to say anything we completely understand. A legend like you shouldn't have to share the stage with a double act who are a pair of fools."

Read more: The Voice UK: Tom Jones stuns fellow coaches with spine-tingling performance of Dirty Dancing’s ‘Cry To Me’

Tom was surprised by their response and thanked them for understanding. As they walked off, Dec said to Ant: "Anyway you heard him. He said he doesn't want Tom and Jerry any where near the end the show show so we need to keep them away from the stage."

Tom Jones on Saturday Night Takeaway
Tom Jones on Saturday Night Takeaway. Picture: ITV

Eventually, Tom managed to capture Ant and Dec, before all five of them danced on stage together. And that's showbusiness!

Tom and Jerry are back in the public eye as they are about to release a new movie, featuring the voice talents of Smooth's Kate Garraway, no less!

Meanwhile, Sir Tom Jones is currently starring as a coach on The Voice UK, and has just released his brand new album Surrounded by Time.

