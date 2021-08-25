Tom Jones announces four huge UK dates for December 2021 - how to get tickets

25 August 2021, 06:00

Tom Jones
Tom Jones. Picture: Tom Jones/Live Nation

By Tom Eames

Sir Tom Jones is heading out on tour in late 2021, and it promises to be a fantastic night of music.

Sir Tom is back on the arena stage with the Surrounded By Time Tour.

Kicking off in Glasgow at The SSE Hydro on December 5, Tom will then travel to Birmingham’s Utilita Arena and Manchester’s AO Arena, before closing at The O2 Arena, London on December 9.

Tickets for the tour are on sale now and can be purchased here.

The dates in full:

  • Sunday 5 December: Glasgow The SSE Hyrdo
  • Monday 6 December: Manchester AO Arena
  • Wednesday 8 December: Birmingham Utilita Arena
  • Thursday 9 December: London The O2 Arena
Tom Jones tour dates 2021
Tom Jones tour dates 2021. Picture: Tom Jones/Live Nation

Sir Tom Jones scored a number one album earlier this year with his critically-acclaimed Surrounded By Time LP.

The Welsh icon also opened up about what it's like to be be in his 80s in show business, and why there is one moment he is most proud above all others in his over-60 year career.

