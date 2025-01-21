Who is Dierks Bentley? Age, songs, wife, kids and more

Dierks Bentley is a modern country music icon. Picture: Getty

By Hannah Watkin

Discover more about the ‘Drunk On A Plane’ singer ahead of him headlining the UK’s C2C Country to Country festival this year.

Dierks Bentley may be the singer of some of country music’s biggest modern hits, but how much do you know about the ‘What Was I Thinkin’’ singer?

Dierks' first and second albums (Dierks Bentley and Modern Day Drifter) are both certified Platinum in the US, and the CMT award-winning artist has since released many more country and bluegrass hits.

Here’s everything you need to know about the ‘Woman, Amen’ singer, who will soon be headlining C2C in the UK this year...

Dierks Bentley - Drunk On A Plane (Official Music Video)

How old is Dierks Bentley?

Dierks Bentley was born in Phoenix, Arizona on November 20, 1975. The country star is 49 years old.

How did Dierks Bentley start his music career?

Speaking on PBS’ Country Music documentary miniseries in 2019, Dierks shared that his interest in becoming a country music performer started after he heard his father playing Hank Williams records around the house.

Dierks has been releasing country music hits for over 20 years. Picture: Getty

After moving to Nashville in 1994, the budding singer-songwriter was taken aback by what he found in the famous home of country.

“I was trying to find that seed of truth, that authenticity, that ‘country music’ that I had in my head,” Dierks said, but he was surprised by how “big business” and money-focused the industry was.

Still, Dierks found himself inspired by the city’s bluegrass scene, and eventually the star-in-the-making settled in Nashville to study at Vanderbilt University.

Dierks on stage in December 2003. Picture: Getty

After graduating in 1997, Dierks worked at The Nashville Network (later Spike TV) researching country music history while still working on his own tracks, until he eventually signed to Capitol Nashville and released his first album in 2003.

What are Dierks Bentley’s most popular songs?

Ever since Dierks Bentley released his self-titled first album in 2003, the country singer-songwriter has been producing hit after hit.

Dierks' very first single ‘What Was I Thinkin’’ made it to number one on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart, and since then he’s released nine more albums and had 17 more singles hit number one in the charts.

Dierks Bentley - What Was I Thinkin'

Some of Dierks Bentley’s most popular songs include:

Drunk On A Plane

What Was I Thinkin’

Somewhere On A Beach

Burning Man (with Brothers Osborne)

Free And Easy (Down The Road I Go)

Beers On Me

Different for Girls

5-1-5-0

Am I the Only One

Every Mile a Memory

How is Dierks Bentley connected with Hot Country Knights?

Hot Country Knights is a parody country music band which Dierks Bentley fronts and founded along with his road band in 2015.

While performing as Hot Country Knights, Dierks and his tour friends take on spoof alter egos, Dierks’ being the self-described “alarmingly attractive” Douglas ‘Doug’ Douglason.

Over the years, the band have released several jokey singles, and an album called The K Is Silent in 2020. Hot Country Knights have even played several shows of their own, fully in character too.

Who is Dierks Bentley’s wife?

Dierks Bentley married his wife, Nashville hair salon owner Cassidy Bentley, in 2005.

Cassidy with Dierks at the Country Music Association Awards in 2024. Picture: Getty

Adorably, the pair first met at middle school, but shared at best an ‘on-again-off-again' relationship in their early life, before finally realising they had something special.

“It’s a pretty crazy story of just going back and forth with the right time or the wrong time, or right place, wrong time, all that stuff,” the ‘Somewhere On A Beach’ singer told The Boot in 2016.

The pair got engaged in December 2005, just a day after Dierks proposed to Cassidy.

The couple together in 2009. Picture: Getty

Reflecting on how the pair – who this year will celebrate their 20th anniversary together – have shared so much life together, Dierks said: “One of the things I’m most grateful for is some of the success coming later as it has, because it’s really nice to share it with somebody...

“It’s been a crazy, crazy ride,” the ‘Every Mile a Memory’ star added.

Who are Dierks Bentley’s children?

Dierks and Cassidy Bentley share three children together: daughters Evalyn ‘Evie’ Day, 16, and Jordan ‘JJ’ Catherine, 14; and a son, Knox, who is 11 years old.

The pair’s first child Evie was born in October 2008, and is taking after her father when it comes to her talent for singing and performing.

Dierks Bentley brings out his daughters Evie and Jordan!

Evie has performed duets of some of her father’s top tracks with him during his tours, from the first time she took to the stage in Nashville to perform ‘Thinking of You’ with her dad in 2012, to ten years later when she and Jordan took to the stage to cover Pink’s ‘All I Know So Far’.

Yes, the family’s middle child JJ is also creative, and like her sister she is seemingly also interested in a career in performing.

Celebrating his daughter’s 13th birthday in 2023, Dierks penned on social media: “Happy 13th bday to my JJ. You are now and have always been a force of nature. We love you and your fierce loving creative kind spirit.

“Your name came from my best friend, Jordan Sterling, who passed away in 2009 from cystic fibrosis/lung transplant complications,” the emotional father added. “I know he is looking down and loving watching you take on life with the zest that you do.”

Dierks and Cassidy’s youngest child and only son Knox also shares his father’s love for performing, but this time on the sports stage as an already accomplished ice hockey player.

Knox’s love of sports took centre stage when he starred in the music video for his dad’s 2019 single ‘Living’. The video sees Knox and his dad enjoying an action-packed day out visiting attractions including an arcade, waterpark and go-karting track.

Dierks Bentley - Living (Official Music Video)

“It’s basically just me and Knox, just a day in the life,” Dierks said about the short film, celebrating how filming the music video gave him “a chance to hang out with my son on an off day and just do stuff that we do anyway” but “kind of on steroids!”

What are Dierks Bentley’s UK tour dates?

In 2025, Dierks Bentley is coming to the UK to headline Country to Country 2025.

C2C’s 2025 dates are:

Glasgow, C2C Country to Country – March 14

London, C2C Country to Country – March 15

Belfast, C2C Country to Country – March 16

Dierks has also been announced for the US’s The Country Fest 2025 in North Lawrence, Ohio, from June 11-14.