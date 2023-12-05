The Story of… 'December Will Be Magic Again' by Kate Bush

5 December 2023, 18:25

Kate Bush's 'December Will Be Magic Again' is a true fairytale of a Christmas song.
Kate Bush's 'December Will Be Magic Again' is a true fairytale of a Christmas song. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Thomas Edward

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

"December will be magic again".

We all feel that tinge of excitement when the 1st of December rolls around each year, with all the festivities that await us for the forthcoming month.

Of course, December means it's Christmas time, and Kate Bush encapsulated that sentiment perfectly in her Christmas song 'December Will Be Magic Again'.

A spell-binding and quirky song, typical of Kate Bush, it remains an alternative favourite today, her twinkling piano keys and gorgeous voice sounding like snow falling around you in real-time.

Though, the magic of Kate Bush's songs, is that whilst they stir warmth and wonder in people's hearts, there's always a hint of reflection.

But who wrote 'December Will Be Magic Again'? When was it released? Was it successful? Here's all you need to know about Kate Bush's true Christmas one-off:

Who wrote 'December Will Be Magic Again'?

Musician Kate Bush posed next to a decorated fireplace in promotion of her one-off Christmas television special, Kate, circa 1979. (Photo by TV Times via Getty Images)
Musician Kate Bush posed next to a decorated fireplace in promotion of her one-off Christmas television special, Kate, circa 1979. Picture: Getty

As with all of her unique body of work, Kate Bush wrote 'December Will Be Magic Again' herself.

She was the first-ever female artist to achieve a number one song in the UK with a self-written song in 'Wuthering Heights', and made a point of maintaining her artistic vision throughout her career.

Written and recorded at Abbey Road Studios in 1979, Kate recruited Alan Murphy on guitar, Preston Heyman on drums, and Kuma Harada on bass, whilst she played piano.

The song's fairytale-like quality can be attributed to Kate's unique use of lyrical imagery, that pays tribute to Bing Crosby's iconic festive number 'White Christmas'.

"Take a husky to the ice, while Bing Crosby sings White Christmas – He makes you feel nice."

Kate also pays homage to one of her literary idols in Oscar Wilde, who died in Paris the same month as the single was released, only eighty years earlier.

"Light the candlelights to conjure Mr. Wilde into the Silent Night. Ooh, it’s quiet inside, here in Oscar’s mind."

The same year as Kate's first and only tour - 1979's The Tour Of Life - her mainstream chart popularity was at its peak, so there was clamour for her to contribute to the pantheon of classic Christmas songs.

There was never any chance of Kate penning a hollow and heartless track for the sake of it - 'December Will Be Magic Again' sounds as magical as its title suggests.

When did Kate Bush first perform 'December Will Be Magic Again'?

Kate Bush - December Will Be Magic Again (1979 Xmas Special)

Kate Bush premiered 'December Will Be Magic Again' in 1979 on the BBC television special, Christmas Snowtime Special, on 22nd December.

Dressed in a red suit, she embodies the child-like wonderment of what Christmas brings, dancing around on a red velvet upholstered armchair.

The Christmas special also featured performances from the likes of ABBA, Boney M, Bonnie Tyler, and Leo Sayer.

She then performed the song once again on her very own Christmas television special, Kate, a week later where she appeared with just a piano to accompany her.

There was never a music video released alongside the single, so these two performances are the only time Kate appeared publicly singing 'December Will Be Magic Again'.

How did 'December Will Be Magic Again' perform after its initial release?

The single artwork for Kate Bush's 'December Will Be Magic Again'.
The single artwork for Kate Bush's 'December Will Be Magic Again'. Picture: Alamy

Despite airing in 1979, Kate Bush didn't release 'December Will Be Magic Again' until the following year on 17th November 1980.

Released with B-Side single 'Warm and Soothing', Kate's Christmas single never featured on one of her own albums.

Elton John included 'December Will Be Magic Again' on his 2005 Christmas album, Elton John's Christmas Party, and it's featured on a variety of other Christmas compilations.

After its release, Kate's Christmas song reached No.29 in the UK charts and fared better in Ireland where it peaked at No.13.

Did Kate Bush ever record any other Christmas singles?

Kate Bush - Home For Christmas (Audio)

Kate Bush did in fact release another Christmas single - 'Home For Christmas' in 1992.

It featured as the B-Side to 'Moments Of Pleasure' in the UK, and appeared in the BBC television film The Comic Strip Presents: Wild Turkey which screened on Christmas Eve that year.

Musician Kate Bush posed at a piano in promotion of her one-off Christmas television special, Kate, circa 1979. (Photo by TV Times via Getty Images)
Musician Kate Bush posed at a piano in promotion of her one-off Christmas television special, Kate, circa 1979. Picture: Getty

