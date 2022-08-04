Michael McDonald's 10 greatest songs ever, ranked

4 August 2022, 15:58

The Doobie Brothers On Stage 1979
The Doobie Brothers On Stage 1979. Picture: Getty

By Tom Eames

Michael McDonald is one of the greatest singers of his generation, and helped pioneer the soul and classic rock sound of the late '70s and early '80s.

From his days with The Doobie Brothers and his successful solo career, we've picked just a handful of the best Michael McDonald songs to get your soothing playlist started.

  1. You Belong to Me (with the Doobie Brothers)

    This song was co-written by Michael with Carly Simon. The Doobie Brothers first released it 1977.

    A year later, Carly released it herself and have a bigger hit with it, as well as being used in various films including Desperately Seeking Susan.

  2. This Is It (with Kenny Loggins)

    The ultimate beard off!

    Michael co-wrote and provided backing vocals to this Grammy-winning track.

    Loggins was struggling for lyrics at one stage, but this changed after visiting his ill father, who had undergone several surgeries for vascular problems. His perspective then changed, saying: "'I've got it,' I announced to Michael, it's not a love song. It's a life song."

  3. I Can Let Go Now

    This is where Michael shows just how perfect his voice is for an emotional ballad, taken from his debut album.

    The song looks back on a doomed love affair with a sombre feeling of hope. We've all been there.

  4. Minute by Minute (with the Doobie Brothers)

    This was one of the tracks that transformed The Doobie Brothers from a folk-rock band to a more lighter radio-friendly sound.

    Co-writer Michael was surprised by the song's success, after a friend had told him that the song "just doesn't have it."

  5. It Keeps You Runnin' (with the Doobie Brothers)

    From their 1976 album Takin' It To The Streets, this is possibly the best Doobie song with Michael on vocals that fits into their country-rock sound.

    The same year, Carly Simon released her own version and scored a mild hit.

  6. Yah Mo B There (with James Ingram)

    Michael teamed up with James Ingram on this excellent R&B track in 1983, and it was later a hit in the UK thanks to a remixed version.

    The duet gave the pair a Grammy Award for Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals in 1985.

  7. I Keep Forgettin'

    This track was taken from his debut album If That's What It Takes in 1982. Its closeness to the song of the same name by Jerry Leiber and Mike Stoller resulted in the pair being given a songwriting credit.

    His sister Maureen provided backing vocals, while Greg Phillinganes, Steve Lukather and Jeff Porcaro of the band Toto played the clavinet, guitar and drums.

    It was later heavily sampled in the 1994 R&B track 'Regulate' by Warren G and Nate Dogg.

  8. Sweet Freedom

    This catchy yacht rock favourite was Michael's last US top hit, released back in 1986.

    It was used in the movie Running Scared, and its music video featured actors Billy Crystal and Gregory Hines.

  9. On My Own (with Patti Labelle)

    Written and produced by Burt Bacharach and his former wife Carole Bayer Sager, it was first recorded by Dionne Warwick but she decided not to release it.

    A year later, Patti Labelle recorded it as a duet with Michael, and it became a huge number one hit in the US, and is easily one of the best duets of all time.

  10. What a Fool Believes (with the Doobie Brothers)

    Written by Michael and Kenny Loggins, this was one of the few non-disco hits in America in the first eight months of 1979.

    The song tells the story of a man who is reunited with an old love interest and attempts to rekindle a romantic relationship with her before discovering that one never really existed.

    Michael Jackson once claimed he contributed at least one backing track to the original recording, but was not credited for having done so. This was later denied by the band.

More Song Lists

See more More Song Lists

ABBA's best albums ranked

ABBA's albums ranked from worst to best

ABBA

The greatest yacht rock songs ever

The 20 greatest yacht rock songs ever, ranked

Shania Twain's best songs ever

Shania Twain's 10 best songs ever, ranked

Shirley Bassey, Tina Turner and Adele have all sung James Bond themes

All 25 James Bond theme songs ranked from worst to best

Joe Cocker

Joe Cocker's 10 best songs ever, ranked

The Story Behind the Songs

Best Song Lists

Music Quizzes

Music News

Smooth Interviews

More Features

See more More Features

Could you actually still pass your driving test? Take our quiz and find out!

QUIZ: Could you still pass your driving test?

Quizzes

'Jealous Guy' sees John Lennon confessing how possessive and insecure he was about his love with Yoko Ono.

The Story of... 'Jealous Guy' by John Lennon

The Story of...

George Michael would consistently face disrespectful questions about his sexuality when promoting his music.

Watch George Michael admirably deal with shockingly rude interviewer who tries to out him

George Michael

Guy Pearce, 54, is an Australian actor and songwriter who was born in the UK and relocated with his family when he was 3-years-old.

Guy Pearce facts: Neighbours star's Hollywood career, wife, kids and more revealed

TV & Film

Sir Tom Jones was appearing on The Graham Norton Show when he recalled the incredible moment he first met Elvis Presley

Tom Jones recalls astounding moment Elvis Presley sang his own song to him the first time they met

Tom Jones

Must Read on Smooth

See more Must Read on Smooth

All the actors who have played James Bond

All 6 James Bond film actors, ranked in order of greatness

Michael Jackson practising thee Moonwalk

Rare footage of Michael Jackson practicing iconic 'Billie Jean' routine in 1983 is incredible
A timeline of Barry Gibb and Linda Gray's heartwarming 50-year relationship

A timeline of Barry Gibb and Linda Gray's beautiful 50-year relationship

Whitney and Kevin had a beautiful friendship

Kevin Costner's beautiful relationship with "one true love" Whitney Houston revealed

The last confirmed image of Freddie Mercury has been revealed

Freddie Mercury's last ever photo revealed: Beautiful private image of the Queen star at home
ABBA

How ABBA's two marriages and divorces split the group apart for nearly 40 years

The Beatles

The 40 greatest Beatles songs ever, ranked

Luther Vandross

Luther Vandross facts: Soul singer's age, partner, songs and death explained

Madonna

Madonna facts: Singer's age, husband, children, net worth and more revealed

Don Henley

Don Henley facts: Eagles singer's age, wife, children and net worth revealed

Andy Gibb

Andy Gibb: Remembering the life and career of the Bee Gees' younger brother

Meat Loaf

Meat Loaf facts: 'Bat Out of Hell' singer's real name, age, wife, children and more revealed