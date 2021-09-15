Finding love after lockdown: Top 5 ways to date at a distance

Thanks to Freedom Day, we’re now allowed to remove our masks and stop social distancing, which will take dating back to the pleasures of pre-pandemic days.

However, a lot of people will still want to be cautious as it’s likely cases of Covid will rise as we adjust to life without restrictions.

Here are some dating ideas that allow you to keep your distance a little, whilst still getting to know each other.

Go for a walk in the park

Even if we weren’t living through a pandemic, a walk in the park makes for a great first date.

Strolling around side by side means you aren’t put in the intense situation of staring at each other across a table and allows conversation to flow a bit more naturally.

If it’s going well, grab a coffee or a bite to eat, sit down on the grass and carry the date on a bit longer.

Visit an art gallery or museum

Galleries and museums tend to be large and airy spaces with plenty of airflow, which helps stop the spread of Covid. As well as being a safe environment, they provide you with plenty of things to talk about.

First dates can sometimes feel a little awkward, so having plenty of conversation subjects all around will help things run smoothly.

Hire a rowing boat

If you’re lucky enough to live near a lake or pond where you can hire rowing boats, why not try it as a date?

If you have good weather, a paddle or punt around can be incredibly romantic.

On top of that, it’s all in the open air and, as long as one of you is kind enough to do all the rowing, you can stay at opposite ends of the boat.

Play some board games

As long as the weather is dry and you can find a flat surface, playing a board game outdoors makes for a great date. And you don’t have to risk your fledgling relationship on a tedious game of Monopoly as there are loads of brilliant board games available nowadays.

If you happen to have a board game cafe nearby that’s a good choice for when it’s raining, just check first that it’s big and well-ventilated enough for you to feel safe.

Find an outdoor cinema

Watching a film together is another good way to remove the pressure of making constant conversation whilst you get used to each other.

An outdoor cinema event is weather dependent, but as long as you have a nice big umbrella on hand to snuggle up together under, you can have a great night even if it’s a bit drizzly.

