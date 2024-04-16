John Travolta posts heartbreaking tribute to his late wife and son: 'Not a day goes by'

16 April 2024, 17:24

John Travolta has shared a beautiful tribute to his late family members, son Jett (second left) and wife Kelly Preston (left), on what would have been his son's 32nd birthday.
John Travolta has shared a beautiful tribute to his late family members, son Jett (second left) and wife Kelly Preston (left), on what would have been his son's 32nd birthday. Picture: Getty

John Travolta has paid tribute to his late son Jett, by sharing a stunning picture of his son and late wife Kelly Preston.

John Travolta has shared a beautiful tribute to his late family members, son Jett and wife Kelly Preston, on what would have been his son's 32nd birthday.

The Grease star, 70, took to his official Instagram page to post a photo of his son in the arms of his late wife, Kelly, who died from cancer in 2020.

Publishing the photo on April 12, Travolta wrote: "Happy birthday my Jetty — not a day goes by where you're not with me!"

Preston and Travolta's daughter, Ella – who celebrated turning 24 the week before – added her own tribute, writing 'Happy Birthday Jetty,' alongside five heart emojis.

The photo was taken in 1997, when John Travolta brought their son – then aged four – to visit his mum on the set of the movie Addicted To Love.

Jett passed away from a seizure aged 16 in 2009, when John and Kelly were on holiday in the Bahamas.

Speaking of his passing in 2014 – six years before the death of his wife – Travolta revealed that Jett's death was "the worst thing that's ever happened in my life."

"The truth is, I didn't know if I was going to make it," he told Us Weekly. "Life was no longer interesting to me, so it took a lot to get me better."

Reflecting in 2021, a year after his wife's passing from breast cancer, Travolta spoke about his experience with grief.

"The most important thing you can do to help people going through grief is allow them the space to live it and not complicate their journey with your own," he told Esquire Mexico.

"Like, imagine if you lose someone and you're very sad at the funeral, and another person comes up to you who is feeling even sadder and then doesn't leave space for you to feel your grief," the Pulp Fiction star continued.

"It becomes two ships plummeting to the bottom together. That's my experience. Because, although it's nice to have company, sometimes it turns you into someone helping the other person instead of putting in the work of overcoming the sense of loss and grief."

John Travolta shares sweet footage of his daughter to mark her birthday

Travolta and Preston had two other children: Ella, 24 and Benjamin, 13, and the Saturday Night Fever star often posts family photos and cosy at-home snaps to his 5.3 million followers.

The actor's first Father's Day alone in 2021 saw him post a beautiful selfie with Ella and Benjamin, and a tribute to his children.

"Happy Father's Day everyone! It is a privilege to be the father of these two beautiful children - thank you for the honour and my love and respect to all fathers," the Grease star wrote.

