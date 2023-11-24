John Travolta shares adorable family video as his son Benjamin becomes a teenager

24 November 2023, 12:07

By Mayer Nissim

"I can’t believe my baby boy is now a teenager."

John Travolta has been doing plenty of looking back recently, having channelled his breakthrough Saturday Night Fever role in a Christmas-themed credit card advert.

And now he's been raiding the home video archive to celebrate his youngest child Benjamin's 13th birthday.

Travolta posted an adorable montage on Instagram to mark the happy occasion, set to Stevie Wonder's 'You Are The Sunshine of My Life'.

"I can’t believe my baby boy is now a teenager," Travolta captioned the video.

"Ben turns 13 today. I love you my son!"

The video features Benjamin playing with his pet dogs, singing into an oversized strawberry syrup bottle and other heartwarming moments.

Benjamin is one of three children Travolta had with his wife Kelly Preston, who died of breast cancer in 2020 at the age of 57.

Their first child, Jett, tragically died at the age of 16 after suffering a seizure while on holiday in the Bahamas.

John and Ella Bleu Travolta on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in 2019
John and Ella Bleu Travolta on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in 2019. Picture: Getty Images

They had one daughter, Ella Bleu, who is ten years older than Benjamin.

Earlier this year, Travolta posted another adorable family video montage to celebrate Ella Bleu's 23rd birthday.

He captioned it: "Here's a song for you on your birthday my dearest Ella! I love you with all my heart!! Your Dad!!"

