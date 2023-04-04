John Travolta shares heartwarming family video to celebrate daughter Ella Bleu's birthday

John Travolta shares heartwarming family video to celebrate daughter Ella Bleu's birthday. Picture: Getty / Instagram / johntravolta

By Sian Moore

The acting legend celebrated his only daughter's birthday with a montage of adorable family moments.

John Travolta has shared a heartwarming video to mark the birthday of his daughter Ella Bleu.

The 69-year-old actor posted the sweet montage alongside a special message for his second child, who celebrated her 23rd birthday yesterday (April 3).

"Here’s a song for you on your birthday my dearest Ella!" Travolta wrote.

He added: "I love you with all my heart!! Your Dad!!"

The video begins with Ella Bleu blowing out candles on a line of cupcakes before a shot of her and dad Travolta appears, smiling at the camera in front of the Cinderella Castle at Walt Disney World.

A video clip of the family follows, showing the Grease actor walking arm in arm with his daughter, and son Benjamin beside them, as they explore the theme park.

The entire video is soundtracked by a track from Henry Mancini's score for Breakfast At Tiffany's.

Ella Bleu Travolta is the only daughter of John Travolta and the late Kelly Preston.

The 23-year-old is following in the footsteps of her parents, pursuing both a career in acting and music.

Ella has currently released two singles: 'No thank you' and 'Dizzy', both published last year.