Michael J Fox shares secret to loving 35-year marriage with wife Tracy Pollan

Michael J Fox and Tracy Pollan have been married for over 35 years. Now he's offered a rare insight into the success of their relationship. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Thomas Edward

He rarely opens up about his relationship.

But Michael J Fox has changed all that with his recent admission about his loving marriage to Tracy Pollan.

Reflecting on his 35-year marriage, the Back To The Future icon had a unique piece of advice when it comes to how they maintain their love for one another.

In a new interview with People magazine, Michael detailed how only "one person" knows the real him, and how his time with Tracy has been the "best 35 years of my life".

However, he did admit that the time had flown by, even surprising himself by the sheer amount of years he'd been beside Tracy.

"It's interesting, being married for 35 years. Yeah. I mean, the joke is you say I’ve been married 35 years, and it’s [been] the best 35 years of my life so think about that one for a second."

Asked about the secret to their success? "We just make it up as we go along," Fox admitted.

Michael J. Fox and Tracy Pollan at the BAFTA Awards in February. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images). Picture: Getty

Further reflecting on his marriage, Fox said: "It's great. It's great having a partner and having someone who knows you in a [certain] way when everyone in the world thinks they know you. [Only] one person actually knows you."

Tracy has been steadfast in her love and support for Michael, throughout what has been a turbulent year due to his illness.

Fox was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease at the of age 29, and has dedicated his life to heightening awareness of the illness and raising funds to research cures and preventative measures.

Despite what has been a physically challenging year, Michael is still incredibly optimistic about his future.

"You know, my daughter's getting married too... good things are happening, and life is good. And so it's been a good year, for sure," he gushed.

Michael J. Fox and Tracy Pollan first met on the set of tv series Family Ties in 1986. Picture: Alamy

Fox turned a few heads during a recent interview where he referred to his Parkinson's diagnosis as "a gift".

"I would say it's a gift and people would look at me and I'd say it's a gift that keeps on taking, but it's a gift,” he admitted.

"I realised I had to turn it around and turn it into something and make it some positive thing that affected other people in a positive way."

"So I think that's why I started the foundation, but it took me a long time to get there" he added.

He's certainly had a majorly positive impact in terms of how people perceive the disease and how aware people now are of it.

A true inspiration for how a positive mental attitude can help sufferers overcome their afflictions, Michael was recently given a standing ovation at the BAFTA Awards when he arrived on the podium, with host David Tennant referring to him as a "true legend".