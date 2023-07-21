Michael J Fox celebrates 35 years of marriage with emotional tribute to wife Tracy Pollan

The Back To The Future star, 62, who has with his wife for over three decades, praised his wife's beauty on their anniversary.
The Back To The Future star, 62, who has with his wife for over three decades, praised his wife's beauty on their anniversary. Picture: Getty/Instagram

By Giorgina Ramazzotti

The actor took to social media to mark the milestone with his wife of 35 years.

Michael J Fox has been married to wife Tracey Pollan for 35 years and has celebrated their partnership with an emotional social media post.

The Back To The Future star, 62, who has with his wife for over three decades, praised his wife's beauty on their anniversary.

Tracy, 63, started the emotional tribute by sharing a loved-up snap of the pair when they were younger.

"35 years!!! Happy anniversary my love," she wrote.

"Here’s to many more glorious adventures together. I could not love you more."

Actor Michael J Fox then replied to his wife's post, saying: "Likewise, so beautiful just like you. Happy Anniversary!"

Fox also then penned a tribute of his own, saying of his wife: "35 years of laughter, living, listening and loving you @tracy.pollan," he wrote. "Thank you for it all. Forever yours, Mike."

Tracy replied to her husband's message, saying "Love you so much!!!" accompanied by red heart emojis.

The pair's anniversary comes just weeks after Michael took to Instagram to share pictures of the couple to mark Tracy's 63rd birthday, and also post a rare picture of the couple's four grown up children.

Michael, his wife and their four children (L to R): son Sam, 34, twin daughters Aquinnah and Schuyler, 28, and youngest Esmé, 2
Michael, his wife and their four children (L to R): son Sam, 34, twin daughters Aquinnah and Schuyler, 28, and youngest Esmé, 2. Picture: Instagram/realmichaeljfox

Alongside photographs of the pair on holiday and relaxing at home, Michael also published an image of his wife and their four children; son Sam, 34, twin daughters Aquinnah and Schuyler, 28, and youngest Esmé, 21.

The actor wrote in the caption accompanying the album of snaps: "'She showers the people she loves with love, she shows them the way that she feels'.

Michael and Tracey met on the set of Family Ties in 1986 and tied the knot two years later in 1988.

The pair gave a rare joint interview in March 2023 Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie and spoke to People about what they think makes their marriage work.

"I think we really listen to each other, we are there for each other when we need each other," Tracy said. "And then we also give each other space when that's needed. Just feeling off of what's needed at the moment and trying to be there."

Michael and Tracey met on the set of Family Ties in 1986 (pictured) and tied the knot two years later in 1988.
Michael and Tracey met on the set of Family Ties in 1986 (pictured) and tied the knot two years later in 1988. Picture: Getty

Watch the trailer for STILL: A Michael J Fox Movie

"Tracy gives our family everything that we need," Fox added. "Any good in our family, anything good that we do, comes from her."

The heartfelt documentary saw Michael recall how the moment he revealed to his young wife that he had been diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease – just two years into their marriage.

"I told Tracy the news," he said, adding: 'In sickness and in health' I remember her whispering."

"No one outside of my family knew."

The actor was just 29 years old when he was diagnosed with the neurological disorder and in 2000 the actor founded The Michael J Fox Foundation, dedicated to finding a cure for Parkinson's disease.

