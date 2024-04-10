Pierce Brosnan's wife says he 'changed her destiny' in emotional tribute to mark 30th anniversary

10 April 2024, 16:53

Pierce Brosnan, 70, and his wife Keely, 60, have written beautiful public tributes to one another, to celebrate 30 years since they first met.
Pierce Brosnan, 70, and his wife Keely, 60, have written beautiful public tributes to one another, to celebrate 30 years since they first met. Picture: Getty

By Giorgina Ramazzotti

Keely Shaye Brosnan has taken to Instagram to praise her husband for changing her life.

Pierce Brosnan, 70, and his wife Keely, 60, have written beautiful public tributes to one another celebrating 30 years since the pair first met.

The couple, whose lives first crossed paths at a party in Mexico on April 9, 1994, took to Instagram to mark the occasion, with Keely publishing a collection of beautiful photos of the pair.

"4-8-94 was my lucky day," Keely wrote. "How could I have known as I walked around the corner and into your life that my destiny was about to change forever?"

The post continued: "Thanking my lucky stars that I had the courage to introduce myself to you and forever grateful for the connection and family we share 3 decades later, she wrote, adding: "Happy 30th Anniversary! @piercebrosnanofficial Time flies on loves wings."

Her husband of 22 years responded in the comments, saying: "Thank God for you my dear Keely, you have given me wings to fly. Love you dearly."

After Pierce's first wife Cassandra Harris tragically passed away in 1991, he met Keely and the pair married in 2001 after seven years together. They share two sons Dylan, 27 and Paris, 23.

The James Bond actor met journalist Keely at a party in Cabo San Lucas, a year before he made his Bond debut in Golden Eye.

In a 2001 interview with PEOPLE, Keely described the night they met and the immediate effect the actor had on her.

"He was captivating," she said. "Tall, dark and handsome — everything that everybody would immediately be attracted to. He had this mischievous sparkle in his eyes. I thought, 'Wow! Wow!'"

Speaking of their meeting, Pierce later told PEOPLE he couldn't get enough of Keely from the moment he laid eyes on her.

"Wherever I went in the world I missed her, and I’d send her tickets to come so we could be together," he explained.

"We just seemed to fit," adding: “I found a great woman in Keely Shaye. Not if I searched a million times over would I find one as good.”

In 2019, the Mamma Mia! star told The Sun that Keely is still the only woman for him.

Pierce Brosnan and Keely arrive at Goldeneye premiere in 1995

“I love her vitality, her passion. When Keely looks at me I go weak at the knees,” he said, adding she "made him the man I am."

Pierce has three children from his marriage to his first wife, Cassandra Harris, who sadly died from Ovarian cancer in 1991, and adopted Cassandra's kids from her previous marriage, Charlotte Brosnan and Christopher Brosnan.

The family were hit with tragedy once more when Charlotte died from Ovarian cancer in 2013, just years after the illness had taken her mother and maternal grandmother's lives.

