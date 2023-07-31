Pierce Brosnan's son Paris gives rare insight into his father's home life in new interview

Paris Brosnan, 22, the youngest son of the James Bond actor, is following in his father's footsteps as an artist and has cited his father's discipline as a painter as his "biggest source of inspiration". Picture: Getty

By Giorgina Hamilton

Paris Brosnan has spoken out about his admiration for his famous father.

Pierce Brosnan's son has praised his father in a new interview.

Paris Brosnan, 22, the youngest son of the James Bond actor, is following in his father's footsteps as an artist and has cited his father's discipline as a painter as his "biggest source of inspiration".

In a new video interview for Sketch Yourself Paris said he is an artist and 'aspiring filmmaker' who has been attracted to art from a young age.

Pierce Bosnan's son Paris (right) has praised his father (left) in a new interview. Picture: Getty

Explaining how he became a painter, Paris said: "I've been surrounded by art my entire life.

"Whether it be watching my dad paint, painting with my brother [Dylan Thomas Brosnan], going to museums, or looking through art books; I've always been drawn to art in the way that you can be vulnerable with your emotions and communicate things that you can't necessarily with words."

He continued: "My biggest source of inspiration, I would have to say, would be my dad because I grew up watching him paint. I saw how he would lock-in in the studio for hours and just get lost in there."

Unknown to many, Pierce Brosnan, 70, is not just a famous actor, but a highly respected artist, illustrator and painter.

According to his website, Before Pierce decided to pursue acting, he'd originally wanted a career in art and began working as an illustrator after leaving school.

Sketch Yourself - Ep. 8, Paris Brosnan

Pierce and Keely have two children together Dylan (left) and Paris (right). Picture: Getty

Profits for some of his sales have been donated to charities and the Brosnan Foundation, and the actor has also painted a number of pieces for his wife of 22 years, Keely Shaye; a painting titled Bisou Moi (Kiss Me), was a special gift he had given his wife on Valentine's Day.

Pierce and Keely have been together since they met in 1994, when the James Bond actor met journalist Keely at a party in Cabo San Lucas a year before he made his Bond debut in Golden Eye.

Speaking of their meeting, Pierce later told People he couldn't get enough of Keely from the moment he laid eyes on her: "Wherever I went in the world I missed her, and I’d send her tickets to come so we could be together. We just seemed to fit," adding: “I found a great woman in Keely Shaye. Not if I searched a million times over would I find one as good.”

The couple married in 2001 at the 785-year-old Ballintubber Abbey in County Mayo, Ireland, surrounded by friends and family.

The couple married in 2001 at the 785-year-old Ballintubber Abbey in County Mayo, Ireland, surrounded by friends and family. Picture: Getty

Pierce Brosnan and Keely arrive at Goldeneye premiere in 1995

On the 25th anniversary of their relationship, Pierce wrote on his Instagram “Thank you for love, my love of these past 25 years, onwards”, and the star also recently celebrated his wife's 57th birthday with a special message.

In 2019, the Mamma Mia! star told The Sun that Keely is still the only woman for him.

“I love her vitality, her passion. When Keely looks at me I go weak at the knees,” he said, adding she "made him the man I am."

The couple have two children together Dylan and Paris, and Pierce has three children from his marriage to his first wife, Cassandra Harris, who sadly died from Ovarian cancer in 1991, and adopted Cassandra's kids from her previous marriage, Charlotte Brosnan and Christopher Brosnan.