Singer Jewel breaks silence on her rumoured romance with Kevin Costner

12 April 2024, 11:29

Kevin Costner and Jewel have been in a rumoured romance since December 2023.
Kevin Costner and Jewel have been in a rumoured romance since December 2023. Picture: Getty

By Thomas Edward

It was a long, drawn-out, and embittered divorce.

After nearly two decades of marriage, Kevin Costner had to go through a painful break-up for the second time in his life when Christine Baumgartner filed for divorce.

Their marriage of 18 years came to an end in May 2023 when Christine cited "irreconcilable differences" that were tearing the couple apart.

Disputes raged on over who was entitled what out of the divorce, until September 2023 when it was finally settled.

The former couple finally agreed on terms, with Costner being ordered to pay Baumgartner a monthly support fee of $63k, more than she was legally owed given she'd signed a prenup.

Before the divorce was finalised, Kevin was asked whether or not he still 'had love' for Christine, to which he emotionally replied: "Of course".

Since then, Costner has been in a rumoured romance with singer Jewel, who blushed in a recent interview with Elle magazine when asked about their love-in.

Though she might have addressed the interviewer's question, Jewel remained coy on the finer details.

Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner finalised their divorce in September 2023. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)
Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner finalised their divorce in September 2023. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images). Picture: Getty

When asked about The Bodyguard and Yellowstone icon, Jewel swiftly responded by saying: "He's a great person."

Taken aback by the question and starting to blush, the singer diverted the focus of their relationship, adding: "The public fascination is intense for sure."

It's true - fans of the pair have been fascinated since they were pictured together at a charity event in the British Virgin Islands in December 2023.

Understandably they want to keep any potential romance private, especially given their recent divorce drama, with Jewel also having been divorced herself.

Jewel and her ex-husband Ty Murray in 2012. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic)
Jewel and her ex-husband Ty Murray in 2012. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic). Picture: Getty

Opening up about her own relationship strife, Jewel revealed “I think going through a divorce was really hard. It wasn't what I wanted."

The 'Foolish Games' singer was previously married to rodeo champion Ty Murray, who eloped in 2008 before finalising their split in 2014. They shared a 12-year-old son called Kase.

"I don’t think any parent goes into a relationship and a marriage and having a child thinking of a divorce one day."

"I don't know if that’s a regret. One of the reasons I got divorced, though, is when I looked at my child, I realised I wasn't the woman I wanted him to know. I had to change some things about myself," she added.

