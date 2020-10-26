Listen to the Best of Country Music Week on Smooth Country: Lady A, Chris Young and more

26 October 2020, 16:35

Smooth Country Music Week
Smooth Country Music Week. Picture: Getty/Global

By Tom Eames

Smooth Country bring you the highlights of our exclusive interviews with some of the world's biggest country stars in celebration of Country Music Week 2020.

Last week, Eamonn Kelly interviewed a host of country's biggest stars as part of Country Music Week for 2020, and tonight (October 26) you can catch the very best bits.

Catch Smooth Country's Best Of Country Music Week from 9pm on DAB, Global Player or online. You can also listen again on catch up via Global Player.

Join Eamonn as he brings you interviews with Lady A, Chris Young, Dustin Lynch, Lee Brice and Cam, alongside playing their biggest hits.

You can listen to Smooth Country on DAB, online, on Global Player, or on your smart speaker.

Click here for our handy list on how to listen to Smooth Country on all devices.

Listen to Smooth Country

Listen to Smooth Country

Latest Country Music News

See more Latest Country Music News

Country star Cam reveals why it took five years of work to release The Otherside in Smooth Country interview

Country star Cam reveals why it took five years of work to release The Otherside in Smooth Country interview
Lady A interview with Smooth Country: Dave Haywood, Hillary Scott and Charles Kelley tease new songs

Lady A interview: Hillary Scott, Charles Kelley and Dave Haywood tease new songs
Cam hopes to make Harry Styles, Avicii and Sam Smith fans proud with new album The Otherside

Cam hopes to make Harry Styles, Avicii and Sam Smith fans proud with new album The Otherside
Chris Young teases ‘more than one’ new album with ‘guest tracks’ during Smooth Country interview

Chris Young teases ‘more than one’ new album with ‘guest tracks’ during Smooth Country interview
Dustin Lynch reveals he set up two recording studios on his tour bus

Dustin Lynch interview: Country star reveals he set up two recording studios on his tour bus

Latest on Smooth

See more Latest on Smooth

The incredible moment took place when amateur singer Isabel Suckling was performing at the 'Divino Tuscany' wine festival in Italy and the band started to play 'Englishman In New York'.

The moment Sting jumped on stage to join overwhelmed singer in rendition of 'Englishman in New York'

Sting

On January 27, 1991 Whitney Houston took to the stage in Tampa, Florida and backed by a full orchestra, sang a now historial version of The Star Spangled Banner.

When Whitney Houston sang the national anthem so powerfully she moved a nation to tears

Whitney Houston

Adele's new album will be released soon

Adele's new album for 2020: When will it be released and what is it called?

Features

Cliff Richard and his father

Cliff Richard tears up remembering his father's death on Life Stories: 'He missed my career'

Music

In the clip Freddie can be seen practising the traditional Hungarian folk song 'Tavaszi Szél Vizet Áraszt' that he will later sing live in front of 100,000 people at the Budapest concert.

Queen: Freddie Mercury and Brian May's private hotel jam session from 1986 is magnificent

Freddie Mercury