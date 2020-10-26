Listen to the Best of Country Music Week on Smooth Country: Lady A, Chris Young and more

Smooth Country Music Week. Picture: Getty/Global

By Tom Eames

Smooth Country bring you the highlights of our exclusive interviews with some of the world's biggest country stars in celebration of Country Music Week 2020.

Last week, Eamonn Kelly interviewed a host of country's biggest stars as part of Country Music Week for 2020, and tonight (October 26) you can catch the very best bits.

Catch Smooth Country's Best Of Country Music Week from 9pm on DAB, Global Player or online. You can also listen again on catch up via Global Player.

Join Eamonn as he brings you interviews with Lady A, Chris Young, Dustin Lynch, Lee Brice and Cam, alongside playing their biggest hits.

You can listen to Smooth Country on DAB, online, on Global Player, or on your smart speaker.

Click here for our handy list on how to listen to Smooth Country on all devices.