Carly Pearce announces massive UK tour: Dates, venues and tickets revealed
8 March 2024, 10:21
Carly Pearce is coming to the UK next year.
Listen to this article
Carly Pearce is one of the highest-regarded country stars in the US right now.
This year she's due to release her fourth studio album Hummingbird, the follow-up to 2021's massive 29: Written in Stone, and she'll be coming to Europe next year to play her new songs.
Hummingbird will feature the recently-released title track 'hummingbird' and Gold-certified single 'we don't fight anymore', featuring Chris Stapleton.
Tickets for the UK and Ireland Hummingbird Tour dates go on sale this Wednesday, March 13, though members of the Official Carly Pearce Fan Club will have access to a pre-sale from Monday, March 11.
The full 2025 Carly Pearce UK and Ireland tour dates are as follows:
- February 20 - London, O2 Sheperd’s Bush Empire
- February 21 - Bristol, O2 Academy Bristol
- February 22 - Birmingham, O2 Institute Birmingham
- February 23 - Manchester, Albert Hall
- February 24 - Glasgow, Barrowland Ballroom
- February 25 - Belfast, Limelight
- February 28 - Dublin, Ireland, The Academy
Carly Pearce - We Don't Fight Anymore (ft. Chris Stapleton) (Official Music Video)
The tracklisting of Hummingbird is as follows:
- country music made me do it
- truck on fire
- still blue
- heels over head
- we don’t fight anymore (featuring Chris Stapleton)
- rock paper scissors
- oklahoma
- my place
- things I don’t chase
- woman to woman
- fault line
- pretty please
- trust issues
- hummingbird