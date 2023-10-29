Adam Thomas facts: Actor's age, wife, children, brothers, career and famous father revealed

Adam Thomas is a recognisable face to millions of British TV viewers.

Adam is a British actor and TV star who has starred in several popular shows, such as Waterloo Road, Emmerdale, and is taking part in Strictly Come Dancing in 2023.

He is also the brother of fellow actors Ryan and Scott Thomas, and the father of two children. Here, we will explore his life and career, from his early days in Salford to his recent projects.

How old is Adam Thomas and where is he from? Adam Thomas is 35 years old as of 2023, and he was born on August 11, 1988. He is from Salford, Greater Manchester, but he currently lives in Leeds.

Who are Adam Thomas's brothers? (L-R): Adam, Ryan and Scott Thomas in 2018. Picture: Alamy Adam Thomas has two brothers, who are also actors. They are: Ryan Thomas, who is the oldest brother and played Jason Grimshaw in the soap opera Coronation Street from 2000 to 2016. He also appeared in the Australian soap Neighbours in 2018, and won Celebrity Big Brother in the same year. He is currently a property executive and a podcast host with his brothers. Scott Thomas, who is Adam’s twin brother, appeared in the reality show Love Island in 2016. He is also a social media personality and a restaurant owner.

What are Adam Thomas's most famous TV shows? Adam Thomas Comes Third in the Competition! | I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! Adam Thomas’s most famous TV shows are: Waterloo Road , a school-based drama series, where he plays Donte Charles, a rebellious student who is involved in various troubles and romances. He was an original cast member from 2006 to 2009, and returned for the revival in 2023.

, a school-based drama series, where he plays Donte Charles, a rebellious student who is involved in various troubles and romances. He was an original cast member from 2006 to 2009, and returned for the revival in 2023. Emmerdale , the ITV soap, where he plays Adam Barton, a farmer who struggles with his family, love life, and criminal activities. He was a regular character from 2009 to 2018, and won awards for his performance.

, the ITV soap, where he plays Adam Barton, a farmer who struggles with his family, love life, and criminal activities. He was a regular character from 2009 to 2018, and won awards for his performance. I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! - He was a contestant in the 16th series in 2016, and finished in third place. He also co-hosted the spin-off show I’m a Celebrity: Extra Camp in 2019.

- He was a contestant in the 16th series in 2016, and finished in third place. He also co-hosted the spin-off show I’m a Celebrity: Extra Camp in 2019. Strictly Come Dancing - He is a contestant in the 2023 series, and is partnered with Luba Mushtuk.

Who is Adam Thomas's wife and how many kids does he have? View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adam Thomas (@adamthomas21) Adam Thomas’s wife is Caroline Daly, who is a professional dancer and a social media influencer. They have been married since 2017 and have two children, Teddy and Elsie. As of 2023, Teddy is nine years old and Elsie is five years old. Adam and Caroline met in 2007 when Adam was 19 years old and starring in Waterloo Road.