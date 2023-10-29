Adam Thomas facts: Actor's age, wife, children, brothers, career and famous father revealed

On Air Now
Adam Thomas is a recognisable face to millions of British TV viewers.
Adam is a British actor and TV star who has starred in several popular shows, such as Waterloo Road, Emmerdale, and is taking part in Strictly Come Dancing in 2023.
He is also the brother of fellow actors Ryan and Scott Thomas, and the father of two children. Here, we will explore his life and career, from his early days in Salford to his recent projects.
Adam Thomas is 35 years old as of 2023, and he was born on August 11, 1988.
He is from Salford, Greater Manchester, but he currently lives in Leeds.
Adam Thomas' parents are Dougie James and Gail Waring.
Dougie James was a singer and music promoter who toured with his own band in the 1960s and 1970s. He even worked with Motown and supported the likes of James Brown and the Jackson 5.
He passed away in November 2020, aged 72.
Gail Waring is a social media influencer who has over 50,000 followers on Instagram. She regularly shares photos of her family and adventures, and has a tattoo of three birds to represent her children.
Adam's parents split shortly after he and his twin brother Scott were born, and he had a distant relationship with his father for many years before reconciling.
Adam Thomas has two brothers, who are also actors. They are:
Ryan Thomas, who is the oldest brother and played Jason Grimshaw in the soap opera Coronation Street from 2000 to 2016.
He also appeared in the Australian soap Neighbours in 2018, and won Celebrity Big Brother in the same year. He is currently a property executive and a podcast host with his brothers.
Scott Thomas, who is Adam’s twin brother, appeared in the reality show Love Island in 2016.
He is also a social media personality and a restaurant owner.
Adam Thomas’s most famous TV shows are:
Adam Thomas’s wife is Caroline Daly, who is a professional dancer and a social media influencer.
They have been married since 2017 and have two children, Teddy and Elsie. As of 2023, Teddy is nine years old and Elsie is five years old.
Adam and Caroline met in 2007 when Adam was 19 years old and starring in Waterloo Road.
Adam Thomas has rheumatoid arthritis, and he revealed his diagnosis in August 2023, shortly after joining the cast of Strictly Come Dancing.
He said he had been in a lot of pain since January 2023, and that the condition affected his knees, wrists, fingers, ankles and toes. He also said he was struggling and frustrated with his illness, but that swimming helped him cope with it.
He thanked his wife and children for their support and said he hoped to get better with the right treatment.
Rheumatoid arthritis is a long-term condition that causes pain, swelling and stiffness in the joints. It is an autoimmune disease that makes the immune system attack the cells that line the joints by mistake.