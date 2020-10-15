Luba Mushtuk: Who is the Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer?

Luba Mushtuk
Strictly Come Dancing is back once again for another thrilling series in 2020!

Luba Mushtuk is one of the many returning Strictly professional dancers, and here is a handy guide to the talented star.

  1. Where is Luba Mushtuk from and how old is she?

    Luba is 30 years old, and was born in Russia.

    She had previously worked on the show as an assistant choreographer since 2016, and has contributed to a number of group routines.

    She was also part of the Strictly Come Dancing Live tour, and has performed on both Giovanni Pernice’s and Kevin and Karen Clifton’s tours.

    Luba has won the Italian Dance Championship and Italian Open Latin Show Dance four times. She was ranked second in the European 10 Dance Championships, and was a finalist in the Latin European Championship.

  2. Who is Luba Mushtuk's boyfriend?

    In November 2017, it was reported that Luba was dating fellow Strictly star Giovanni Pernice.

    They have been friends for several years, with The Sun claiming: “She would like their romance to be out in the open. Luba is very keen to be on the show one day."

    However, by 2018, Giovanni was dating TOWIE star Jess Wright, though that relationship is also now over.

  3. How tall is Luba Mushtuk?

    Luba is thought to stand at around 5 ft 7 in tall.

