Luba Mushtuk: Who is the Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer?

Where is Luba Mushtuk from and how old is she?

Luba is 30 years old, and was born in Russia.

She had previously worked on the show as an assistant choreographer since 2016, and has contributed to a number of group routines.

She was also part of the Strictly Come Dancing Live tour, and has performed on both Giovanni Pernice’s and Kevin and Karen Clifton’s tours.

Luba has won the Italian Dance Championship and Italian Open Latin Show Dance four times. She was ranked second in the European 10 Dance Championships, and was a finalist in the Latin European Championship.