Alfie Boe confirms split from wife after 16 years of marriage

24 August 2020, 12:58 | Updated: 24 August 2020, 13:08

Alfie and Sarah Boe have split after 16 years of marriage. The couple have two children.
Alfie and Sarah Boe have split after 16 years of marriage. The couple have two children. Picture: Getty

Alfie Boe has 'split from his wife of 16 years', the star has confirmed.

Alfie Boe's marriage of 16 years to wife Sarah Boe has sadly come to an end, he announced today

The couple, who married in 2004 and have two children daughter Grace, 12, and son Alfred, eight, had been in lockdown at their Cotswolds home and have allegedly spilt after months of growing tension.

Alfie took to his social media today to confirm the news: "I can confirm that we have separated," he said.

Alfie Boe (L) and Sarah Boe have split after 16 years of marriage.
Alfie Boe (L) and Sarah Boe have split after 16 years of marriage. Picture: Getty

"I have nothing but live and respect for sara who has been an incredible mother to our two beautiful children and everything is very amicable.

"Other parts of the story though are absolute nonsense, I would just kindly ask for respect for our privacy."

It is thought the that 'other story' Alfie is referring to is the alleged reports he has joined exclusive celebrity dating app Raya, used by the likes of Kelly Osbourne and Drew Barrymore.

A source said: “Alfie has told women he’s been chatting to on Raya that his marriage is over and they are going to divorce.

“It seems lockdown was just too much for Alfie and Sarah.

“They have found their relationship increasingly strained and he says they’ve now made the decision to separate.

“He is a doting dad and wants to keep things amicable for the sake of their kids.

Michael Ball (L) and Alfie Boe support BBC Children in Need Rocks for Terry at Royal Albert Hall on November 1, 2016 in London
Michael Ball (L) and Alfie Boe support BBC Children in Need Rocks for Terry at Royal Albert Hall on November 1, 2016 in London. Picture: Getty

"But he feels ready to move on," they told The Sun.

Alfie Boe met his wife Sarah Boe when he was rehearsing for La Boheme in San Francisco.

The singer and actor is best known for his lead West End roles and two number one albums with singing partner, Michael Ball.

