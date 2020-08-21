Ozzy's daughter Kelly Osbourne shows off huge six stone weight loss from secret gastric surgery

21 August 2020, 10:40

Kelly Osbourne shows off her six stone weight loss after gastric sleeve surgery
Kelly Osbourne shows off her six stone weight loss after gastric sleeve surgery. Picture: Instagram/Kelly Osbourne/Getty

Kelly Osbourne has revealed her dramatic six stone weight loss is as a result of a secret gastric sleeve surgery.

Rocker Ozzy Osbourne's daughter Kelly Osbourne has revealed she underwent gastric sleeve surgery to achieve a dramatic weight loss.

The 35-year-old TV personality had given her fans a surprise when she showed off her new look on social media and was very honest in revealing that she underwent surgery to her followers.

Read more: Ozzy Osbourne announces Parkinson's diagnosis in emotional interview

Kelly confirmed the six stone weight loss after she posted a photo of herself and responded to a comment by the mother of her friend Jeannie Mai, who had written: "Oh my gosh, you lost a lot of weight."

Kelly replied: "That’s right mamma Mai, I lost 85lbs since I last saw you. Can you believe it?"

Kelly has since gone public on the Hollywood Raw with Dax Holt and Adam Glyn podcast, explaining that she underwent the surgery.

Read more: Ozzy Osbourne facts: Singer's health, age and children revealed

She explained: "I had surgery; I don’t give a f**k what anyone has to say.

"I did it. I’m proud of it. They can suck s**t. I did the gastric sleeve."

Kelly added: "All it does is change the shape of your stomach. I got that almost 2 years ago.

"I will never ever ever lie about it ever. It is the best thing I have ever done."The former reality TV star then explained in detail why she chose to get the surgery done.

"I want to be very clear about this kind of surgery I had: I didn't have a gastric bypass.

See more: Ozzy Osbourne and Elton John's duet is fantastic and very poignant

"The kind of surgery I had, if you don’t work out and you don’t eat right, you gain weight.

"All it does is move you in the right direction."

Kelly Osbourne is the daughter of English rock legend, Ozzy Osbourne. Pictured at the 2020 Grammy Awards
Kelly Osbourne is the daughter of English rock legend, Ozzy Osbourne. Pictured at the 2020 Grammy Awards. Picture: Getty
Kelly Osbourne, Ozzy Osbourne, Sharon Osbourne and Jack Osbourne, pictured in 2002
Kelly Osbourne, Ozzy Osbourne, Sharon Osbourne and Jack Osbourne, pictured in 2002. Picture: Getty

Kelly explained: "What people don’t realize is, it cuts out this hormone that if you have addiction issues, it stops your craving and it makes you not emotionally eat which is a huge problem for me.

"What I've realized is people only pick up on your journey when you've arrived at your destination," said Kelly.

"This has been two years of me working on this, figuring out if I wanted to be in this industry, figuring out if I was even capable of even losing this weight.

"I did, and I figured out I wanted to keep going, I didn't do this for anyone."

