Back to the Future The Musical: Go backstage with Doc and Marty at the hit West End show

By Tom Eames

Back to the Future is one of the most-loved films of all time, and it's now a huge hit on the West End.

Written by the original film's composer Alan Silvestri and producer Glen Ballard (the man behind a ridiculous number of hits including 'Man in the Mirror'), Back to the Future The Musical has proved to be a massive success in London since it debuted there in 2021.

Now heading to Broadway, the musical is headed up by former Jersey Boys star Ben Joyce as Marty McFly and theatre legend Cory English as Doc Brown.

Ben Joyce as Marty McFly. Picture: Smooth/Global

Ben Joyce as Marty McFly and Cory English as Doc Brown. Picture: Smooth/Global

Featuring classic tunes from the film like 'Johnny B Goode' and 'The Power of Love' by Huey Lewis and the News, as well as brand new songs, it's a must-see for all musical and movie fans, of any age.

Smooth caught up with Ben and Cory for an exclusive backstage tour at the Adelphi Theatre in London, where we get to show you an up-close look at the various props, costumes and sets from the show, including the all-important DeLorean time machine!

So fasten your seatbelts, because you're about to see some serious stuff (as Doc once said).

Watch the clip in full above, or head here to watch on Global Player.

Back to the Future The Musical tickets are on sale now from here.