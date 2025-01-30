Kate Garraway revealed as Celebrity Bake Off contestant – find out the full lineup here

Kate Garraway will star in this year's Celebrity Bake Off. Picture: Channel 4

By Hannah Watkin

The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up to Cancer will return to Channel 4 this spring.

Kate Garraway has been announced as one of the celebrities who’s taking part in this year’s Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up to Cancer.

The Smooth mid-mornings star will be going up against three other celebs in an episode of the Channel 4 show, which will air this spring.

Kate – who was recently revealed as one of this year’s The Masked Singer contestants – will not be joined on the show by her fellow The Masked Singer 2025 alum Prue Leith, however.

The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up to Cancer 2025 contestants. Picture: Channel 4

Today (January 30), it was announced the Bake Off regular will not be judging this season of the charity baking show.

Instead, her friend and former co-owner (now managing director) of Leiths School of Food & Wine, Caroline Waldegrave, will be stepping in for the series.

Also taking part in this year’s Celebrity Bake Off for SU2C are actresses Maxine Peake, Gbemisola Ikumelo and Meera Syal; comedians Adam Buxton, Jamali Maddix, Tommy Tiernan, Phil Wang and Sophie Willan; and TV stars and presenters Gloria Hunniford, Scarlette and Stuart Douglas, Chris and Rosie Ramsey, and Roman Kemp.

Ghosts and Horrible Histories star Jim Howick, businesswoman and podcaster Sarah Beeny, model Ellie Goldstein, singer Self Esteem (aka Rebecca Lucy Taylor), and Chicken Shop Date creator Amelia Dimoldenberg are all also competing this year.

This year, Caroline Waldegrave will judge in place of her friend and frequent collaborator Prue Leith. Picture: Channel 4

Noel Fielding and Alison Hammond will return to host the show, alongside veteran Bake Off judge Paul Hollywood.

As usual, Kate and her fellow contestants will face Bake Off’s traditional three challenges: the signature, technical and showstopper bake, all while vying for the much coveted star baker award (or a rare Hollywood handshake!).

The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up to Cancer will air on Channel 4 this spring.