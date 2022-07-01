Bruce Willis' lawyer insists star 'wanted to work' despite serious health issues

By Giorgina Hamilton

Bruce Willis' lawyer has insisted that the star 'wanted to work' amid allegations a producer he often worked with continued filming despite knowing about his declining health issues.

According to a lengthy exposé published in the Los Angeles Times, producer Randall Emmett reportedly knew Bruce Willis was struggling but allowed him to continue working on numerous low-budget films.

Bruce Willis, 67, announced in March of this year he was retiring from acting after being diagnosed with aphasia - a degenerative brain disease that causes problems with speech and words.

In response to the claims, Mr Willis' lawyer Martin Singer said: "My client continued working after his medical diagnosis because he wanted to work and was able to do so, just like many others diagnosed with aphasia who are capable of continuing to work.

"Because Mr. Willis appeared in those films, they could get financed. That resulted in literally thousands of people having jobs, many during the COVID-19 Pandemic.”

In a statement to the LA Times, producer Randall Emmett said he was not aware "of any decline in Mr. Willis' health" despite the pair having worked on a reported 'two dozen films' together.

Emmett's spokesperson has since made a statement to Us Weekly stating that the producer was "very proud of the work he and Bruce Willis have done over the last 15 years" and that "if Bruce had not wanted to be on set, he would not have been there".

Bruce Willis is best known for starring in the Die Hard film franchise and also starred in other highly acclaimed films such as Pulp Fiction, The Fifth Element, Twelve Monkeys, The Sixth Sense and Moonrise Kingdom.

