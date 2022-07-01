Bruce Willis' lawyer insists star 'wanted to work' despite serious health issues

1 July 2022, 13:36

Bruce Willis' lawyer has insisted that the star 'wanted to work' amid allegations a producer he often worked with continued filming despite knowing about his health issues.
Bruce Willis' lawyer has insisted that the star 'wanted to work' amid allegations a producer he often worked with continued filming despite knowing about his health issues. Picture: Alamy

By Giorgina Hamilton

Claims a producer Bruce Willis worked with knew he was struggling but allowed him to continue filming numerous projects have caused concerns in Hollywood.

Bruce Willis' lawyer has insisted that the star 'wanted to work' amid allegations a producer he often worked with continued filming despite knowing about his declining health issues.

According to a lengthy exposé published in the Los Angeles Times, producer Randall Emmett reportedly knew Bruce Willis was struggling but allowed him to continue working on numerous low-budget films.

Bruce Willis, 67, announced in March of this year he was retiring from acting after being diagnosed with aphasia - a degenerative brain disease that causes problems with speech and words.

Bruce Willis and producer Randall Emmett pictured in 2012. The pair have reportedly made over two dozen films together.
Bruce Willis and producer Randall Emmett pictured in 2012. The pair have reportedly made over two dozen films together. Picture: Getty
The LA Times article claims that during filming of Bruce Willis movie Midnight in the Switchgrass, Emmett told his then-fiance Lala Kent: “I can’t do this anymore. It’s just so sad. Bruce can’t remember any of his lines. He doesn’t know where he is.”
The LA Times article claims that during filming of Bruce Willis movie Midnight in the Switchgrass, Emmett told his then-fiance Lala Kent: “I can’t do this anymore. It’s just so sad. Bruce can’t remember any of his lines. He doesn’t know where he is.”. Picture: Lionsgate/IMBD

In response to the claims, Mr Willis' lawyer Martin Singer said: "My client continued working after his medical diagnosis because he wanted to work and was able to do so, just like many others diagnosed with aphasia who are capable of continuing to work.

"Because Mr. Willis appeared in those films, they could get financed. That resulted in literally thousands of people having jobs, many during the COVID-19 Pandemic.”

In a statement to the LA Times, producer Randall Emmett said he was not aware "of any decline in Mr. Willis' health" despite the pair having worked on a reported 'two dozen films' together.

Bruce Willis, 67, (pictured with his wife Emma Heming in 2010) announced in March of this year he was retiring from acting after being diagnosed with aphasia - a degenerative brain disease that causes problems with speech and words.
Bruce Willis, 67, (pictured with his wife Emma Heming in 2010) announced in March of this year he was retiring from acting after being diagnosed with aphasia - a degenerative brain disease that causes problems with speech and words. Picture: Getty
Bruce Willis is best known for starring in the Die Hard franchise (pictured) and also starred in other highly acclaimed films such as Pulp Fiction, The Fifth Element, Twelve Monkeys, The Sixth Sense and Moonrise Kingdom.
Bruce Willis is best known for starring in the Die Hard franchise (pictured) and also starred in other highly acclaimed films such as Pulp Fiction, The Fifth Element, Twelve Monkeys, The Sixth Sense and Moonrise Kingdom. Picture: Getty

However, the article claims that during the filming of Bruce Willis movie Midnight in the Switchgrass, Emmett told his then-fiance Lala Kent: “I can’t do this anymore. It’s just so sad. Bruce can’t remember any of his lines. He doesn’t know where he is.”

Emmett's spokesperson has since made a statement to Us Weekly stating that the producer was "very proud of the work he and Bruce Willis have done over the last 15 years" and that "if Bruce had not wanted to be on set, he would not have been there".

The actor also released three albums - one under the alter ego of Bruno Radolini - and his cover of 'Under the Boardwalk' just missing the top spot in the UK singles chart in 1987.
The actor also released three albums - one under the alter ego of Bruno Radolini - and his cover of 'Under the Boardwalk' just missing the top spot in the UK singles chart in 1987. Picture: Alamy/Bruce Willis/Motown

Bruce Willis is best known for starring in the Die Hard film franchise and also starred in other highly acclaimed films such as Pulp Fiction, The Fifth Element, Twelve Monkeys, The Sixth Sense and Moonrise Kingdom.

The actor also released three albums - one under the alter ego of Bruno Radolini - and his cover of 'Under the Boardwalk' just missing the top spot in the UK singles chart in 1987.

Latest TV & Film News

See more Latest TV & Film News

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw

Faith Hill opens up about acting opposite husband Tim McGraw: 'We avoided each other on set'

Country

Kate Garraway talks to the Dirty Dancing songwriters

The Story of... The Dirty Dancing Soundtrack: Kate Garraway speaks to iconic movie's songwriters

Music

Andrew Ridgeley's new love is a super-wealthy influencer, known to have 'the longest legs in Belgravia', who divorced from Monaco energy mogul Mark Daeche in 2019.

Andrew Ridgeley goes public with new socialite girlfriend Amanda Cronin

Music

The new Elvis biopic explores Presley's life in three sections.

Does Austin Butler really sing and play guitar in Elvis? His Elvis Presley vocals explained

Elvis Presley

Ticket to Paradise with George Clooney and Julia Roberts

George Clooney and Julia Roberts return to romcoms in new Ticket to Paradise trailer

More on Smooth

Kate Bush's 'Running Up that Hill'

The Story of... 'Running Up that Hill' by Kate Bush after Stranger Things resurgence

The Story of...

Dolly Parton - Smoky Christmas Carol

Dolly Parton's reimagined country Christmas Carol is coming to London's West End

Dolly Parton

Friends of George Michael has spoken out about the impact the star had on their lives. (Clockwise from left: George Michael and Geri Halliwell, Elton John, Andrew Ridgeley, Brian May and Robbie Williams))

How George Michael changed my life: Famous friends reveal his lasting influence

George Michael

Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton

Tom Hiddleston and partner Zawe Ashton are 'expecting first child together'
Dance with My Father by Luther Vandross

The Story of... 'Dance with My Father' by Luther Vandross

The Story of...

Michael Jackson's best albums ranked

Michael Jackson's best albums ever, ranked in order of greatness

Michael Jackson

The Beatles

The 40 greatest Beatles songs ever, ranked

Luther Vandross

Luther Vandross facts: Soul singer's age, partner, songs and death explained
Madonna

Madonna facts: Singer's age, husband, children, net worth and more revealed
Don Henley

Don Henley facts: Eagles singer's age, wife, children and net worth revealed
Andy Gibb

Andy Gibb: Remembering the life and career of the Bee Gees' younger brother
Meat Loaf

Meat Loaf facts: 'Bat Out of Hell' singer's real name, age, wife, children and more revealed