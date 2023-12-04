Crocodile Dundee: What the cast did next and where is Paul Hogan now?

Paul Hogan And Linda Kozlowski In 'Crocodile Dundee in Los Angeles'. Picture: Getty

By Tom Eames

In 1986, the world was introduced to the rugged charm of Mick ‘Crocodile’ Dundee and the picturesque landscapes of the Australian Outback through the blockbuster hit Crocodile Dundee.

The film not only showcased the talents of its cast but also left an impressive mark on pop culture.

But what became of the actors who brought this iconic story to life?

Paul Hogan, who portrayed the eponymous character, found his career forever intertwined with the knife-wielding bushman. Despite a few missteps in choosing roles post-Dundee, including turning down the lead in Ghost, Hogan continued to act, albeit sporadically.

Linda Kozlowski, who played Sue Charlton, left the Hollywood scene citing a lack of fulfilling roles and the pressures of the industry. After marrying Hogan in 1990, the couple eventually divorced in 2003. Kozlowski now leads a quieter life, running a tourist business in Marrakesh.

The legacy of Crocodile Dundee lives on, not just in the hearts of fans but in the varied and fascinating trajectories of its cast members’ lives after their adventure in the Outback.