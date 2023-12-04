Crocodile Dundee: What the cast did next and where is Paul Hogan now?

On Air Now
4 December 2023, 15:42
In 1986, the world was introduced to the rugged charm of Mick ‘Crocodile’ Dundee and the picturesque landscapes of the Australian Outback through the blockbuster hit Crocodile Dundee.
The film not only showcased the talents of its cast but also left an impressive mark on pop culture.
But what became of the actors who brought this iconic story to life?
Paul Hogan, who portrayed the eponymous character, found his career forever intertwined with the knife-wielding bushman. Despite a few missteps in choosing roles post-Dundee, including turning down the lead in Ghost, Hogan continued to act, albeit sporadically.
Linda Kozlowski, who played Sue Charlton, left the Hollywood scene citing a lack of fulfilling roles and the pressures of the industry. After marrying Hogan in 1990, the couple eventually divorced in 2003. Kozlowski now leads a quieter life, running a tourist business in Marrakesh.
The legacy of Crocodile Dundee lives on, not just in the hearts of fans but in the varied and fascinating trajectories of its cast members’ lives after their adventure in the Outback.
Paul Hogan is an Australian actor, comedian, producer, and writer, best known for his role as the outback adventurer Michael 'Crocodile' Dundee.
He was born on October 8, 1939, which made him 46 years old when Crocodile Dundee was made.
After the release of Crocodile Dundee, Hogan continued his career in entertainment. He wrote and starred in the less successful sequel Crocodile Dundee II in 1988.
He also made two other films that did not do well at the box office, Almost an Angel and the comedy Western Lightning Jack. Hogan also starred in the big-screen adaptation of Flipper alongside a young Elijah Wood.
In 2001, he reprised his role as Dundee in Crocodile Dundee in Los Angeles, which did not perform well critically or commercially and was his last role in the US. Despite the decline in his Hollywood career, Hogan has remained a notable figure in the entertainment industry.
Linda Kozlowski is an American actress who gained fame for her role as Sue Charlton in the Crocodile Dundee film series.
She was born on January 7, 1958, which made her 28 years old when the first Crocodile Dundee film was released.
After the release of the film, Kozlowski continued her acting career with roles in several films and TV shows. She starred in Crocodile Dundee II (1988), Pass the Ammo (1988), Almost an Angel (1990), Backstreet Justice (1994), and Village of the Damned (1995).
However, she eventually left the acting business due to dissatisfaction with her roles and the quality of the projects she was being offered.
In her personal life, Kozlowski was married to her Crocodile Dundee co-star Paul Hogan from 1990 until their divorce in 2014. She later married Moulay Hafid Baba in 2017.
More recently, she has managed a company called Dream My Destiny with her partner, which assists in location scouting for filmmakers and offers excursions to travellers.
John Meillon was an acclaimed Australian character actor, recognized for his dramatic and comedic roles. He is perhaps best known for portraying Walter Reilly in the Crocodile Dundee series. His career spanned from the late 1950s until his death in 1989.
After his role in Crocodile Dundee, Meillon continued to act in films such as Frenchman’s Farm” and The Everlasting Secret Family. He was also a notable voice actor, lending his rich baritone to advertisements, most famously for Victoria Bitter beer.
Unfortunately, John Meillon’s life and career were cut short when he passed away from cirrhosis in 1989. He was posthumously awarded the Raymond Longford Lifetime Achievement Award for his contributions to the film industry.
David Gulpilil was an Indigenous Australian actor and dancer, known for his roles in films such as Walkabout, Storm Boy, The Last Wave, Crocodile Dundee, Rabbit-Proof Fence, The Tracker, and Australia.
Born in 1953, he was raised in a traditional lifestyle in Arnhem Land, Northern Territory, Australia, and was a skilled dancer when British director Nicolas Roeg recognized his talent.
After his role in Crocodile Dundee, Gulpilil continued to have a prolific career. He starred in the film Rabbit-Proof Fence (2002) and received critical acclaim for his role in The Tracker (2002). His performance in Charlie’s Country earned him the Un Certain Regard award for Best Actor at the Cannes Film Festival.
Gulpilil’s contributions to the arts and the interpretation of Aboriginal culture on screen were recognized when he was awarded the Member of the Order of Australia (AM) in the 1987 Queen’s Birthday Honours List.
He passed away on November 29, 2021, after a battle with lung cancer. His legacy continues to influence Australian cinema and the representation of Aboriginal people in the arts.
Mark Blum was an American actor with a career spanning theatre, film, and television. After his role in Crocodile Dundee,” he continued to work extensively in the industry.
He had a regularly recurring role on the Amazon Prime series Mozart in the Jungle from 2014 to 2018. On Broadway, he appeared in plays such as Neil Simon’s Lost in Yonkers, Gore Vidal’s The Best Man, and Richard Greenberg’s The Assembled Parties.
Sadly, Mark Blum passed away on March 25, 2020, due to complications associated with COVID-19.