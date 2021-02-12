Where are the cast of An Officer and a Gentleman now?

On Air Now
12 February 2021, 15:59
With some of the most memorable romantic scenes, An Officer And A Gentleman is a classic movie that just keeps on giving...
Richard Gere in an officer's outfit may be one of the most enduring film moments of all time.
It's been a staggering almost 40 years since the iconic movie An Officer and a Gentleman was released in 1982 and took the world by storm.
The film grossed an incredible $130 million in '82 alone and was nominated for six Oscars after widely being praised as the greatest film of 1982.
Louis Gossett Jr was his Oscar category for Best Supporting Actor and the film won Best Original Song for 'Up Where We Belong'.
But just where are the cast now and what happened after Zack graduated to the Navy? Let's find out...
After filming was wrapped in Washington in 1981, Richard Gere was already becoming a big star in the US box office thanks to his 1980 hit American Gigolo.
Unbeknownst to the 30-year old actor at the time was that he would go on to become one of the most famous leading men of his generation and star in some of the most successful movies of all time.
After An Officer and a Gentleman, Gere went on to star in a series of hits including The Cotton Club (1984), Pretty Woman (1990) Runaway Bride (1999), I'm Not There (2007) and won a Screen Actors Guild Award and a Golden Globe for his portrayal of Billy Flynn in Chicago (2002) and was married to supermodel Cindy Crawford for four years before they divorced in 1995.
However An Officer and a Gentleman holds a place in Gere's heart.
Speaking at a film festival in 2012, Richard said: "Every once and awhile, I could be jet lagged somewhere all over the world and An Officer and a Gentleman is playing on MTV in the middle of the night and I’ll watch a scene or two.
"But I haven’t watched the whole movie since we made it. I think there’s stuff in here that isn’t usually seen. Like stuff in the beginning in the Philippines and the beginning with my father. A lot of that stuff I don’t think is ever shown. So, this has been a very emotional experience."
Previously to playing Paula in An Officer and a Gentleman, Debra Winger was nominated for both a BAFTA and a Golden Globe for her role in Urban Cowboy with John Travolta in 1980 - not bad her for second ever film role!
Following on from the success of An Officer and a Gentleman when she was just 27-years-old, Debra starred in Terms of Endearment (1983) and Shadowlands (1993) - both performances earning her Oscar nominations for Best Actress.
In 1995, aged 40, Debra decided to take a break from acting and after Rosanna Arquette released a critically acclaimed documentary called Searching for Debra Winger in 2002, she returned to acting, playing Anne Hathaway's mother in Rachel's Getting Married.
Since then Debra has worked as a teaching fellow at Harvard, has starred in Netflix's 2016 hit The Ranch and has worked as an executive producer on documentary films.
The 65-year-old actress now lives with her husband, actor Arliss Howard, and their two sons on their working farm in Sullivan County, New York.
Louis Gossett Jr became an overnight star when his role as Sgt. Emil Foley in An Officer and a Gentleman earned him an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor in 1982.
Since then the New York native has been continuously working and boasts an acting resume that spans over five decades in TV, film and stage.
Notable roles include starring alongside Dennis Quaid in Jaws 3-D in 1983, co-starring in Marvel Comics' The Punisher with Dolph Lundgren in 1989, playing fictional U.S. President Gerald Fitzhugh in the 2005 film Left Behind: World at War, and in 2012 narrated the audiobook Twelve Years a Slave.
In December 2020 Louis Gossett Jr contracted COVID-19 and was hospitalised in Georgia, but was discharged after three days to recover at home with his family.
David Keith's breakout role in An Officer and a Gentleman in 1982 earned him nominations for two Golden Globe Awards.
The positive reviews of his role in the film led to Keith working solidly for the next thirty years as both an actor and a director.
David played opposite Drew Barrymore in the 1984 film Firestarter and Brooke Shields in 1992's Running Wild and had a prominent supporting role opposite Matthew McConaughey in the 2000 film U-571.
The actor also starred as Elvis Presley in 1988's Heartbreak Hotel and directed The Further Adventures of Tennessee Buck that same year, most recently starring as Wade Gutches in Hawaii Five-0 in 2018 (pictured below).
Keith is also on the US advisory board of PROTECT: The National Association to Protect Children, and in 2007 publically travelled to Washington D.C to lobby Congress for more support of sex offender laws
Staten Island native Salvatore "Robert" Loggia was born in 1930 and had a long career spanning over six decades.
Alongside his role in An Officer and a Gentleman in 1982, he was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for Jagged Edge (1985) and won the Saturn Award for Best Supporting Actor for Big opposite Tom Hanks (1988).
As well as almost hundreds of TV credits throughout his life including The Little House on the Prairie, Magnum P.I., Colombo, Frasier and The Sopranos, Loggia starred in Scarface in 1983 as main supporting character Frank Lopez and in Independence Day opposite Will Smith in 1996.
Robert Loggia was sadly diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease in 2010 and died at home in Brentwood, Los Angeles on December 4, 2015 at the age of 85.
After her role as Lynette Pomeroy in An Officer and a Gentleman, Lisa Blount went back to college in 1986 at San Francisco State University where she completed her degree in Theatre Arts and starred as the female lead in Hair in 1987.
Later that year Lisa appeared in cult horror Prince of Darkness and in 2001, alongside her husband Ray McKinnon, won an Academy Award for Best Live Action Short Film for the film The Accountant.
Lisa was tragically found dead by her mother at her home in Little Rock, Arkansas on October 27, 2010.
Her death was not treated as suspicious and her mother later said Lisa suffered from blood disorder ITP, which could have contributed to her death.
Lisa Eilbacher started as a child actor with roles in My Three Sons and Gunsmoke and transitioned to an adult role in The Amazing Spiderman before her perhaps most famous part as Casey Seeger in 1982's An Officer and a Gentleman.
Born in Saudi Arabia due to her American oil exec father and brought up in France as a child, Lisa Eilbacher is not the only actor in the family; her sister Cindy acted in My Mother The Car and her brother Bobby is famous for his role as Mike Horton on US soap opera, Days of Our Lives.
Eilbacher starred in Beverly Hills Cop, as Callie Shaw in The Hardy Boys Mysteries in 1977 and in the 1983 miniseries The Winds of War, and has now reportedly retired from acting.