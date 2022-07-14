Dirty Dancing's classic soundtrack gets special watermelon-shaped vinyl ahead of sequel

By Mayer Nissim

As Dirty Dancing celebrates its 35th anniversary, its classic soundtrack is getting a very special release.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Dirty Dancing soundtrack isn't just one of the biggest ever soundtracks.

With over 32 million copies sold, it's one of the best selling albums of all time full stop, and to mark the 35th anniversary of the film it's getting a very special re-release.

In honour of Baby's classic line ("I carried a watermelon?!?"), the album will be reissued on October 14 as a watermelon picture disc, together with a watermelon-scented sticker.

The soundtrack features a mix of songs from the 1950s and '60s, as well as then-contemporary songs from the 1980s, including the Oscar-winning '(I've Had) The Time of My Life' by Bill Medley and Jennifer Warnes and 'She's Like The Wind' by the film's co-star Patrick Swayze.

Dirty Dancing - 35th anniversary watermelon vinyl. Picture: Sony

The Dirty Dancing (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) tracklisting is as follows:

1. (I've Had) The Time of My Life (Bill Medley, Jennifer Warnes)

2. Be My Baby (The Ronettes)

3. She's Like the Wind (Patrick Swayze)

4. Hungry Eyes (Eric Carmen)

5. Stay (Maurice Williams and the Zodiacs)

6. Yes (Merry Clayton)

7. You Don't Own Me (The Blow Monkeys)

8. Hey! Baby (Bruce Channel)

9. Overload (Alfie Zappacosta)

10. Love Is Strange (Mickey & Sylvia)

11. Where Are You Tonight? (Tom Johnston)

12. In the Still of the Night (The Five Satins)

As well as enjoying its landmark anniversary, Dirty Dancing is also getting a long-awaited sequel, slated for release in 2024.

Unlike the forgotten spinoff Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights in 2004 and the 2017 TV remake, original star Jennifer Grey will return as Frances 'Baby' Houseman in the film.

Set in the 1990s, the Dirty Dancing sequel will also be called Dirty Dancing and will feature a young woman at the Catskills holiday resort who has a coming-of-age-romance, with this new character's story intertwining with the now grown-up Baby's own journey.

In addition to '90s songs, potentially including the likes of Alanis Morissette and Liz Phair and even some even hip-hop numbers, the soundtrack will feature songs from the original film like 'Hungry Eyes'.

Patrick Swayze, who starred opposite Grey as Johnny, died of pancreatic cancer in 2009.

Director of the new film Jonathan Levine said: "This film exists in a dialogue with the original. We want to introduce this story to a whole new generation.

"That said, Johnny’s absence looms large over the story, so it’s a coming-of-age story but also a coming-of-age for Baby’s character in a way."