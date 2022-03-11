Emilia Jones facts: CODA actress and singer's age, career, family, and more

Emilia Jones is one of Britain's brightest new acting talents. Picture: Oumayma B. Tanfous/Apple

By Thomas Curtis-Horsfall

Emilia Jones is one of Britain's most promising young acting talents.

Here's all you need to know about the fast-rising actress and singer:

Who is Emilia Jones?

Emilia Jones is only 4ft 11 inches tall. Picture: Getty

Emilia Jones is an up-and-coming actress, singer and songwriter.

She is most widely known for her recently performance in British coming-of-age drama CODA, where she played the eponymous CODA (child of deaf adults) who struggles to balance the trials and tribulations her family faces with their independent business, and her own aspirations to attend a major university.

Due to her outstanding performance in the film, Jones has been nominated for Best Actress at the 2022 BAFTA Awards.

Aside from her critically acclaimed turn in CODA, she also played Kinsey Locke, one of the lead roles in Netflix's fantasy horror series Locke & Key.

Jones has also had a successful career on the West End despite being so young, appearing as princess Young Fiona in the original cast of Shrek the Musical, and in Rebecca Lenkiewicz's stage adaptation of Henry James's The Turn of the Screw.

How old is Emilia Jones and where was she born?

Emilia Jones in Brimstone, 2016. Picture: Thunderbird Releasing

Emilia Annis I. Jones was born in Westminster, London on 23rd February 2002.

In 2022 she celebrated her 20th birthday.

Who are Emilia Jones' parents?

Aled Jones has released 40 albums as a chorister and singer. Picture: BMG

Emilia Jones is the daughter of Claire Fossett and Welsh singer and television presenter Aled Jones.

Aled Jones garnered widespread success as a teenage chorister after singing a cover version of 'Walking in the Air', the song from animated film The Snowman by Raymond Briggs.

When did Emilia Jones begin her acting career?

Emilia Jones has been nominated for Best Actress at the 2022 BAFTA Awards. Picture: Apple

Her acting career began at the age of 8, where she played the role of Jasmine in romantic drama film One Day which starred Anne Hathaway.

Before switching to bigger roles in West End plays, she played small parts in Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides and the television series Doctor Who.

Even as a youngster she fully embraced the world of acting and theatre. During her time playing Flora in The Turn Of The Screw, Jones said: ""I don’t find it scary, I just find it so much fun... I love every bit of it."

Is Emilia Jones deaf?

Even though she played the child of deaf adults in CODA, Jones herself is not deaf or hard of hearing.

However, she did spend 9 months learning ASL to prepare for her starring role in CODA in between her 75-hour a week shooting schedule for Netflix series Locke & Key.

What other facts should we know about Emilia Jones?

Hollywood beckons for Emilia Jones. Picture: Joy Wong

Even though her singing voice has been likened to that of folk-pop singer Maggie Rogers, Emilia Jones only began singing months prior to shooting CODA.

She required a vocal coach to help fine-tune her performance as a budding singer in a small town with big aspirations. However, she has had no formal acting lessons to date.

To beat out competition from hundreds of actors for the lead role in CODA, Jones sent her audition tapes to the film's producers with four speaking scenes and a performance singing 'Landslide' by Fleetwood Mac.

During her downtime, Jones spends her time in her South West London family home playing guitar and exploring the city.

Her next role is the lead in Cat Person alongside Succession’s Nicholas Braun, based on 2017’s viral New Yorker story.