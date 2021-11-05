I’m A Celebrity 2021: Location, celebrity campmates, air date and more revealed

5 November 2021, 15:35

I'm A Celebrity 2021: Location, celebrity campmates, air date and more revealed.
Hannah Lovejoy

By Hannah Lovejoy

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! is returning to TV later this month and is set to be “more gruelling than ever”.

Ant and Dec are getting ready to welcome back another group of celebrity campmates for a new season of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

With major adjustments made to the reality series last year, will the show be heading back to Australia? You may be wondering which celebrities are heading into the camp and when the new season will air.

Here’s everything you need to know about I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! 2021.

  1. Will I’m A Celebrity be returning to Australia or Wales?

    I’m A Celebrity has always taken place in sunny Australia and celebrities would head into a jungle for their camp adventures. However, last year’s series was the first time an alternative format had been used.

    Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, there was a lot of uncertainty as to whether or not the 2020 series would take place.

    While I’m A Celebrity did take place last year, there was a new location and set, Gwrych Castle in North Wales.

    I’m A Celebrity will take place in the UK countryside once more for their upcoming 2021 series.

  2. Who are the new celebrities heading into I’m A Celebrity 2021?

    The official line-up for I’m A Celebrity 2021 is yet to be revealed, however, the usual set of rumours are working their way around social media and the press.

    Read more: John Lewis unveils its 2021 Christmas advert featuring sweet 'Electric Dreams' cover

    Some of the rumoured campmates for this year include Arlene Phillips, Adam Woodyatt and Nadiya Hussain.

    One of the most popular predictions for this upcoming series of I’m A Celebrity is one of Kate Garraway’s Good Morning Britain co-anchors, Richard Madeley.

    Married at First Sight Australia star Jessika Power also seems to be a likely addition to the show. Jessika recently moved to Manchester and posted a list of things she’d like to do while in the UK on social media, including visiting Wales.

  3. When is the start date for I’m A Celebrity 2021 and will it return to ITV?

    I’m A Celebrity 2021 has been confirmed to return during its usual month of November. The reality series is also set to air on ITV as usual. With its usual month and network in place, the launch date is likely to be just weeks away.

    One rumour that we hope is true is its return on a Sunday, Sunday November 21 to be precise, according to The Sun.

