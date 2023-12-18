Former James Bond star George Lazenby, 84, recovering after suffering brain injury

Former James Bond actor George Lazenby is recovering after suffering a brain injury. Picture: Alamy/Getty Images

By Thomas Edward

He was only 007 on one occasion.

But George Lazenby's performance as James Bond was widely praised in the 1969 spy thriller Her Majesty's Secret Service, despite never returning to the role.

Though critics were scathing of his 007 stint after the film's initial release, over the years it has been reappraised as one of the series' finest entries.

Lazenby's acting career never quite recovered, but his steely determination is helping the veteran actor overcome his latest battle.

The Australian star, who celebrated his 84th birthday in September 2023, was involved in a fall which caused a brain injury.

After being cared for at a Californian nursing home, the actor can breath a sigh of relief having returned to his home in Los Angeles.

He's well and truly on the mend, with his management team sharing a picture of Lazenby looking chipper and in good spirits.

From LA with Love 🥰 Three weeks after my arrival I'm very happy to report our client George Lazenby has safely returned home. After an accidental fall at home in November leading to a head injury he's rehabilitated well thanks to the great team at Beverly West Healthcare for… pic.twitter.com/ERxypMjSej — Anders Frejdh Talent Management AB (@andersfrejdhab) December 16, 2023

Propped up in bed, George smiles at the camera whilst snuggled away in his duvet, though there is a visible scar on his head.

Written by his management, Anders Frejdh Talent Management, the post reads: "Three weeks after my arrival I’m very happy to report our client George Lazenby has safely returned home."

"After an accidental fall at home in November leading to a head injury he's rehabilitated well thanks to the great team at Beverly West Healthcare for which I, his family and friends are grateful for."

"Not easy getting old but at 84, George has certainly demonstrated what a fighter he is. Love and only love."

His followers were quick to send their well-wishing, with one fan commenting "Best early Christmas present. Glad George is on the mend", and another noting "That's a heck of a bang to the head there buddy. Tell him Merry Christmas."

George Lazenby only appeared once as 007. Picture: Alamy

It's not the first time George Lazenby has found himself in hot water of late, having kept a low profile in recent months due to some inappropriate comments he made which led to him being sacked from his own theatre show.

Touring his Australian homeland with The Music of James Bond in concert, George would also partake in interviews during the full orchestra tour.

At one show in Perth however, he began boasting of previous sexual conquests and made homophobic comments which upset the audience, leading to him being dropped from future gigs.

The show's organisers issued a statement at the time which said: "Concertworks is extremely saddened and disappointed by George Lazenby’s language, comments and recollections during The Music of James Bond concert at the Perth Concert Hall on Saturday 10 September."

"These were his personal views and there is no excuse for this in today’s society. They do not reflect the views of Concertworks.‘On behalf of Concertworks, we sincerely apologise to the audience, performers, conductor, WASO and the Perth Concert Hall."

"Concertworks denounces Mr Lazenby’s conduct and the final Music of James Bond concert in Melbourne will proceed without Mr Lazenby in attendance."

George apologised for causing offence, writing in a social media post: "It was never my intention to make homophobic comments and I am truly sorry if my stories that I have shared many times were taken that way."